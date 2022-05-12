Shen City Council selects Jones to fill open seat

A vacancy on the Shenandoah City Council has been filled.

During the May 10 Shenandoah City Council meeting, council members unanimously selected Richard Jones out of five interested candidates to fill the vacancy of the at-large seat left by Cindy Arman’s resignation in April. Jones will finish the term, which runs until the end of 2023. Jones was the only candidate at the Tuesday evening meeting. Councilman Jon Eric Brantner asked Jones to share his views on one of several topics discussed at council meetings over the past 60 days.

“There’s been three, for a lack of a better word, controversial items on our agenda over the past 30 to 60 days, one being the fireworks ordinance, one being noise ordinance and one being the sale of the property for the laundry mat,” said Brantner.

Jones had spoken on one or more of these matters at previous meetings, and Branter asked him to choose one and tell the council how he would have voted and why. Jones decided to speak on the proposed amendment to the fireworks ordinance that, if approved, would have only allowed fireworks to be set off within city limits on July 4.

“I didn’t grow up in the military, but I had a lot of friends and people that did, so that was kinda special to me, especially in a city this size that people would be able to celebrate the holiday,” said Jones. “Not that it was restrictive going one day but kind of because I felt like family members need some time to get together and sometimes if it’s just one day then through work or something else going on in life which it always does they may not be able to get there.”

The current city ordinance allows fireworks to be set off until 10 p.m. July 1 – 3, 11 p.m. on July 4 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 for New Year’s Eve.

“To me, it’s vitally important that we understand what that day is, what it represents, and to be able to celebrate,” said Jones.

Jones said he was open to compromise as he understands that not everyone feels the same.

“So should it be four days, should it be two days? I just didn’t think it should be one day,” said Jones.

Jones said along with the right to light fireworks off within city limits comes the responsibility of not blocking streets so emergency vehicles can get through, cleaning up the remains of the fireworks, following the hours set in the ordinance, and being considerate of your neighbors.

“I guess it’s a common-sense approach,” said Jones. “Just be nice to your neighbors, considerate, obey the rules, enjoy the fourth of July.”

During the public comments time at the end of the meeting, Jones addressed the council, thanking them for trusting him to fill the vacant seat.

“I’ve never done anything like this before, but I very much appreciate it, and I thank everybody, and I will not let you down,” said Jones.

The four other applicants for the city council vacancy were Jim Davey, Diane Gibson, Jeff Hiser and Kathy Silvestre.

In other business, the council:

Approved a request for a 180-day extension on a rehab contract for 208 E. Sheridan Avenue to David Gutierrez. The rehab term originally expired on Sept. 8, 2021. There had been two previous extensions, with the first expiring on Dec. 25, 2021, and the second on May 10, 2022.

Approved submitting an application for the fiscal year 2023 DOT Aiport Funding Grant for the aviation fuel system.

Approved deed to property located at 1106 W. Thomas Avenue to Community Loan Servicing LLC.

Approved pay application #2 for $265,636.78 to Western Engineering Co for 2022 Street Improvements.

Approved rate/salaries for part-time seasonal employees of Wilson Aquatic Center, Rose Hill Cemetery and city parks department.

Approved a public hearing for 6 p.m., May 24, for the proposed amendment of the ordinance authorizing the operation of golf carts on city streets to include UTVs. The use of UTVs would follow the same guidelines set for golf carts.

Approved setting a public hearing for 6 p.m., May 24, for abandoning a platted alley and granting it to the property owner. City Administrator AJ Lyman said he didn’t know why it was platted the way it was but said it didn’t appear to him the city intended to make it an alley after platting it. This would be for the north half of the alley between Elm Street and west and Church Street on the east from Sixth Avenue on half-block south.

Approved setting a public hearing for 6 p.m., May 24 for proposed amendment of chapter 90 section 90.06 connection charge as last amended in 2019 in ordinance 2019-13. This is for water tapping fees setting it at a flat rate.

Councilman Kim Swank gave a Park and Recreation Department update saying the new sign at the golf course was installed, and the course now has 174 members. He said the Wilson Aquatic Center was projected to open on June 1.

The next regular city council meeting will be at 6 p.m., May 4.