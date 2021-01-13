Shen City Council set to discuss a proposed noise ordinance Jan. 26

Sorensen said it makes things more difficult when a town does not have a noise ordinance in place. He said most towns with noise concerns have gone to a decibel based enforcement and that decibel based enforcement is up to the city council to determine what is acceptable.

“But that’s the hardest part, to establish a reasonable decibel level,” said Sorensen. “I’ve made suggestions and will give you a starting point, a draft, and you can do whatever you want to with it.”

Sorensen said in his draft for the council he recommends the decibel level be set higher than 75.

“I don’t think that 75 is necessarily high,” said Sorensen. “But I think when you get up to 90, it becomes a health issue.”

Sorensen said, working together to figure out the proper decibel level is a good exercise for the council members. He advised the council not to get too technical because it becomes hard for law enforcement to enforce the ordinance.

Councilwoman Cindy Arman questioned how the ordinance would affect outdoor venues with a band playing. Sorensen said one option would be to have a noise abater with a present decibel level. He said if the band reached the set level, a warning would sound.