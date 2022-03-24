Shen City Council sets multiple public hearings for sale of properties

The City of Shenandoah continues to work towards selling multiple properties and getting them back on the tax roll, while offering a helping hand to a local nonprofit organization at the same time.

During the March 22 Shenandoah City Council meeting, the council set public hearings at 6 p.m., on April 12, to sell properties located at 300 Sycamore Street and 505 West Valley Avenue to the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center for $50 each. In February, Kathy Langley, the board chairperson for the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center (SPARC), asked the council to help the nonprofit organization find property accessible to the community that would allow space to construct a building and offer adequate parking space.

“We, the members of the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center, need your help in making the most of the funds we have to help as many in need as possible,” said Langley during the February meeting.

In late 2019 Langley said SPARC received its nonprofit status and planned to open in the spring of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed that opening. In 2021 she said SPARC received a Page County Grant from the Hockenbarry Foundation and was awarded the national $30,000 life long Truant grant from Heartbeat International. In September of 2021, Langley said SPARC opened its doors and has been utilizing space made available by the Nazarene Church in Shenandoah.

“There is a need for this pregnancy center in our community, and we’re already seeing it make a difference in people’s lives,” said Langley.

In January of 2022, Langley said SPARC had served 18 families helping 24 children. She said they could not provide the assistance they would like to the community in their current space.

On Feb. 2, Langley said SPARC submitted a bid to the city requesting to purchase the property at 305 South Elm Street for the price of $1. She said they were informed that the property might no longer be available.

“Our hope is that you, our City Council, will help us to be good stewards of our funds as we strive to serve this need in the community,” said Langley.

Langley said the motto of SPARC is “helping hearts and building lives.”

“Valuing all human life, Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center offers compassionate hope and help to individuals facing pregnancy decisions and parenting needs,” said Langley.

SPARC serves the people of Shenandoah and southwest Iowa, and additional information can be found on their website at shenandoahpregnancandresourccenter.

The council also set a public hearing at 6 p.m., on April 12 for the sale of 112 East Thomas Avenue to Terry Ratliff for $1,100, 108 North Center Street to Alvin and Janis Hale for $400, 510 Tassa Street to Robert Stuck for $500 and 109 West Lowell Avenue to Adrian Palmer for $1,500.

The council also approved an agreement with Community Loan Servicing, LLC for the demolition of 1106 W. Thomas Avenue in exchange for title to the lot once demolition has been completed and authorized the city clerk and the mayor to execute documents.

On the agenda for the April 12 meeting is to set public hearings for the sale of seven additional city-owned properties.

In other business:

Following a public hearing, the council approved the first reading of a proposed amendment of chapter 55, Section 55.06 animal at large prohibited. During the March 8 meeting, City Administrator AJ Lyman said the current ordinance reads that if an animal is caught at large, it results in a court appearance. Under the amendment, those in violation of the ordinance would be issued a municipal simple fine instead of the court appearance. The second and third readings were waived, and the amendment was adopted.

Council approved setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. on March 22 for a proposed amendment of chapter 55, Section 55.06 animal at large prohibited. Lyman said the current ordinance reads that if an animal is caught at large, it results in a court appearance. Under the amendment, those in violation of the ordinance would be issued a municipal simple fine instead of the court appearance. Lyman said it would simplify things.

Following a public hearing, the council approved plans and specifications, form of contract, and estimated costs for the Shenandoah Municipal Airport runway pavement project.

Council approved an engineering agreement of services with McClure for construction administration services regarding FAA AIP 3-19-0082-018 Shenandoah Municipal Airport runway pavement project.

Council approved the lowest, responsive bid and authorized the execution of a contract for AIP 3-19-0082-018 for the Shenandoah Municipal Airport runway pavement project.

Council approved the submittal of the FAA grant application for the rehabilitation of the Shenandoah Municipal Airport runway pavement project, AIP 3-19-0082—018, and authorized the city administrator to sign the grant agreement. City Administrator AJ Lyman said this is a 90/10 grant, and the city will be responsible for the 10% of the cost.

Council approved a bid from Farwell and Leece for cash rent of 72.39 acres of crop ground located near the Shenandoah Municipal Airport with a 3-to-1 vote, Arman being the sole no. The Farwell and Leece bid was recommended by the airport commission, but it was not the highest bid. A bid from Farwell and Leece for cash rent of about 24 acres of hay ground located near the Shenandoah water treatment plant and city well site was also approved unanimously.

A bid from Jon Stripe for a six-year contract was approved for cash rent of 107.27 acres of hay ground located near the Shenandoah Municipal Airport.

Council approved an engineering agreement of services with Veenstra and Kimm, Inc. for shallow well improvements at the water treatment plant wellfield.

Council approved an engineering agreement of services with Veenstra and Kimm, Inc. for Ground Storage Reservoir [GSR] Repairs.

Council approved Trustee’s Thirteenth Annual Report (John William Snook Trust) and authorized the execution of the report and distribution of 2021 interest income.

Council approved the salary of $7.50 per hour for Tammy Lauman as a part-time city employee at the Shenandoah Golf Course Pro-Shop and $10 per hour for Robert Longman as a part-time city employee at the Shenandoah Golf Course as a mower.

More discussion of the Shenandoah fireworks ordinance is on the agenda for the April 12 meeting.