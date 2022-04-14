Shen City Council sets public hearing for proposed amendment to noise ordinance

The agenda was long for Tuesday evening's Shenandoah City Council meeting, which included the sale of city-owned properties, proposed amendment to city noise ordinance, proposed amendment to fireworks ordinance and filling a City Council at-large position vacancy, to name a few.

During the April 12 meeting council approved setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. on April 26 for the proposed amendment of Chapter 40 by amending Section 40.032 of the Shenandoah City Noise Ordinance and issuing a civil penalty for noncompliance and authorizing the City Clerk to publish a notice.

City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen said the only change being made to the ordinance is that instead of using the work raucous, the noise level will be measured by decibel level.

“It’s no different than what it's been for the last 50 years, except now we have a machine that measures the speed and sound of the noise versus raucous,” said Sorensen.

The proposed amendment sets a decibel level of .85 seven days a week between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and would be enforceable with a civil penalty.

When asked if the proposed noise ordinance was similar to the ordinance the city of Essex adopted in 2021, Sorensen said there are similarities because the noise is measured based on decibel levels. He said the Essex noise ordinance focused on commercial activity, and the Shenandoah ordinance would focus on residential areas. Another difference, Sorensen said, is the ordinance in Essex is enforced with a municipal complaint, and in Shenandoah, it will be enforced with a civil fine.

Council members asked if the ordinance would affect commercial businesses that hold events with outdoor bands, and the answer was no, it would not.

Residents attending the meeting asked for clarification on what would be considered a noise that would warrant enforcement of the ordinance.

“A noise is a noise in this proposed amendment to the ordinance,” said City Administrator AJ Lyman. “It does not care what causes the noise. A noise is a noise. If it hits a decibel level, it is in violation.”

Mayor Roger McQueen said the amendment would give the authorities a way to enforce the ordinance when complaints were received by measuring the decibel level. He said complaints received had been from residential areas, not downtown, where local businesses hold outdoor concert events.

“It's an enforcement mechanism much in the way a speed limit is,” said Lyman. “It's at the officer's discretion for enforcement.”

Six public hearings were held, and the council approved property sales for properties located at 300 Sycamore Street and 505 W. Valley Avenue to Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center for $50 each, 112 E. Thomas Avenue to Terry Ratliff for $1,100, 108 N. Center Street to Alvin and Janis Hale for $400, 510 Tassa Street to Robert Stuck for $500 and 109 W. Lowell Avenue to Adrian Palmer for 1,500.

During the public hearings, Kathy Langley, the board chairperson for the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center (SPARC), said the building that will be constructed on the property at 300 Sycamore Street would be 37 x 97, and the property adjacent at 505 W. Valley Avenue would be graveled and serve as the parking area.

Langley said the building would look professional and would be a place where people could trust and come for help during possible delicate situations.

SPARC is a nonprofit para-church organization, but Langley said they would be seeking medical zoning. If approved, she said they would begin fundraising in the “not so distant future” to purchase a 3D ultrasound machine. Langley said it is their goal to be able to provide ultrasounds to individuals that can not afford one or are not covered by insurance.

A public hearing was also held for a proposed agreement with lender Community Loan Servicing, LLC for a property located at 1106 W. Thomas Avenue. City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen said he had been in discussions with the lender's legal counsel.

“It's my discussion with lenders council that if this is approved tonight that they will then consent to the city entering into retaining title to the property with an agreement that with the lender that if they pay for the demolition of the property and put it in mowing condition that we would deed the lot to them for their demolition,” said Sorenson.

Council approved moving forward with the agreement with Community Loan Servicing, LLC.

The one item under old business was approval to set a public hearing at 6 p.m. on April 26. for proposed amendments of Chapter 41, Section 41.11 fireworks permit of the City of Shenandoah Code of Ordinances limiting fireworks in city limits to July 4 only. Councilman Kim Swank made a motion to deny setting a public hearing, with councilwoman Toni Graham seconding that motion, and the motion passed unanimously. The action taken by the council will leave the current ordinance in place, allowing residents to light fireworks within the city limits from July 1 through July 4.

The City Council will now be faced with the task of filling a City Council at-large position vacancy with the resignation of Cindy Arman. Lyman said interested members of eligible voters could send letters of interest to city hall by May 6. Whoever is appointed to fill the seat will finish Arman’s term through December 31, 2023. Lyman also said under provision, the state code petition can be filled out within 14 days of 200 signatures to petition for a special election.

Council approved adopting the FY22/FY23/FY24 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise [DBE] Program for Federal Aviation Administration Funded projects and authorized Lyman to execute necessary documents and the submittal of the DBE Program through the FAA Civil Rights DBE Connect website. Council also authorized the City Clerk to publish the DBE Program goal public notice for public comments.

Council approved setting a public hearing on the proposition to authorize a loan agreement and the issuance of notes to evidence the city's obligations thereunder, not to exceed $995,000 for three current street projects within the 2022 street improvements.

Council approved setting a public hearing on the proposal to enter into a development agreement with Midwest Mental Health, LLC on April 26 at 6 p.m. Lyman said the development agreement falls under the existing urban renewal plan and would be for the renovation of the old Howards building on Sheridan Avenue that Midwest Mental Health purchased for office space.

Council approved public benefit status for the 95th Annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 88 and approved the use of the Sportsman’s Park gazebo.

Council approved wages for multiple city part-time season employees. A complete list is available at city hall. Council also approved Zach Bowers as a volunteer firefighter.

The next regular city council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on April 26.