Shenandoah residents may see another rise in water and sewer rates soon, and the Shenandoah City Council and Shenandoah Mayor encourage the public to attend the next Shenandoah City Council meeting to learn why.

During the May 9 Shenandoah City Council meeting, a public hearing was set for 6 p.m. on May 23 to amend Chapter 92 of the Code of Ordinances pertaining to water rates and Chapter 99 of the Code of Ordinances pertaining to sewer rates. The city’s financial advisor recommended these increases.

In order to be transparent and ensure the residents are informed, Councilman Richard Jones asked that before the public hearing on May 9, Tim Martin, Shenandoah Water Superintendent, and Tom Foutch, Shenandoah Waste Water Superintendent, explain to those in attendance why the increase in prices is needed.

The proposed water rate increase would be 1.5% per year for the next three years to cover the rising cost of materials needed for water treatment. The proposed sewer rate increase would also span over three years, with an 11% increase in the first year and then a 10% increase in the second and third years.

While Jones said he understands why the increases are needed, he feels the public should be informed. He also asked if there were other avenues in which the city could collect additional revenue to help with rising costs.

City Administrator AJ Lyman addressed some of Jones's questions during the meeting.

“I know that every year with Tim (Martin), we work through a formula of what did we pump versus what did we expend,” Lyman said. “What's the cost of the price of production of one cubic foot or one gallon of water or a 100 cubic feet of that. We look at the rising costs of all the materials that go into it.”

Lyman said the rates were last increased for the fiscal year 2020 and that the financial advisors the city has worked with suggested an annual cost of living increase to help cover the cost of materials and inflation. He said it is the city’s “responsibility to ensure that we're generating enough revenue.”

“In looking at the water rates specifically, we think we are sitting in a comfortable stage, but we want to ensure that as lime this year went up 30% in cost, and that is a major component in treatment for our water, so in order to stay in front of that we wanted to continue that trend of the 1.5% increase on the water side,” Lyman said.

In other business, the council:

• Approved selling city-owned property at 204 N. Grass St. to Austin and Kayla Terry for $5,000.

• Approved a bid proposal from Southwest Iowa Parking Lot Maintenance to demolish city-owned properties at 201 N. Broad St., 207 Sycamore St., 202 Wabash Ave., 102 W. Lowell Ave. and 102 W. Summit Ave.

• Approved a temporary exclusion of Chapter 45.02 for public consumption in Sportsman’s Park for registered riders and support staff for the Birds and Bees Bike Ride on the Wabash Trace on May 20.

• Approved rate and salaries for part-time employees of the City of Shenandoah. A list is available at City Hall.