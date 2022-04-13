 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shen city-wide clean-up set for May 12 - 14

With the Shenandoah City Council’s approval during its April 12 meeting, the city-wide clean-up days for Shenandoah have been set for Thursday, May 12, through Saturday, May 14. 

Residents of Shenandoah will be able to take unwanted items to Shenandoah Sanitation at 1207 Ferguson Road free of charge during city-wide clean-up days.

With the Shenandoah City Council’s approval during its April 12 meeting, the city-wide clean-up days for Shenandoah have been set for Thursday, May 12, through Saturday, May 14. Management at Shenandoah Sanitation asks that people participating in clean-up days follow a couple of simple rules. First, Dave Riley, Shenandoah Sanitation manager, asks that residents show their current city water utility bill as proof of residency when dropping off their unwanted items. If a city water utility bill is not available, residents can show their driver's license. Riley also asks that customers remain in their vehicles during the event for safety reasons. He said city and sanitation employees would unload the vehicles.

Items that will not be accepted include tires, cement and hazardous materials. Riley said the yard waste site at Shenandoah Sanitation will also be closed during the clean-up event and asks residents to plan accordingly.

