An amendment to address fire protection in city ordinance will allow the Shenandoah Fire Department to bill insurance companies.

With a unanimous vote at the March 14 Shenandoah City Council meeting, the council passed the first reading of an amendment to the City Ordinance Chapter 35 regarding fire protection. The council then waived the second and third readings, adopting the amendment.

During the Feb. 28 council meeting, Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall had said since he has been chief, there have been instances where an owner of the property where a large fire occurred has asked the department for a bill because their insurance policy includes a payment to the fire department.

With this change, Marshall said the department could bill insurance companies for their services if reimbursement is included in the property owner's insurance policy in case of a fire. He said this would allow the department to recoup and offset some fuel and wear and tear expenses on its vehicles.

During the previous meeting, he said this was not meant to profit the department, but would help the department’s budget.

“I just want to completely reiterate to everybody: we are not going to be charging citizens for a user fee,” Marshall said.

“So it’s not an uncommon thing — a lot of cities do it,” Marshall said Feb. 28. “This would not be billing citizens. We would not go collecting this. If it’s in the policy, we’ll try to collect it if it’s there. If it’s not, we’ll move on.”

Brian Steinkuhler with Wilson Insurance Agency attended the meeting and said most insurance companies offer reimbursements to fire departments. Still, a large percentage of policyholders have it and don’t realize it, he said.

Steinkuhler answered the city's question about whether there was a way to make this a donation situation instead of a fee.

“I’ve called a few companies,” Steinkuhler said. “and they said, ‘well, in the way that it reads in the policy, it actually has to be a charge.’ So, this donation idea where they’re just going to give a donation, some have in the past, I think. But, I think, the way it reads, to actually get that endorsement to kick in, it actually has to be a charge from the city or from the fire department.”

Marshall said now, if the department burns up the entire fuel budget for a large commercial fire, they can recoup some of that expense and hopefully not need to amend the budget. In addition, it will go toward upkeep, maintenance and repairs on the department vehicles.

Marshall said he, City Administrator AJ Lyman and City Clerk Karla Gray devised a formula for invoicing the insurance companies. He shared the costs on an invoice from a commercial fire in November to demonstrate how an invoice would be figured.

“We charge $647 for the engine that was there,” Marshall said. “Then, $2,200 for the aerial because it pumped the longest and burnt probably 250 gallons of fuel. Obviously, the biggest piece of equipment gets the biggest charge.”

He said an hourly wage for each firefighter on the scene was also figured in, adding up to $1,950.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the consent agenda, including minutes from the March 1 special meeting, Mark Miller as a volunteer firefighter and renewal of Class C Retail Alcohol License with Outdoor Service for Eagles Aerie at 709 W. Thomas Ave.

• Approved setting a public hearing on March 28 for Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

• Approved appointing paying agent, note registrar and transfer agent; approving the paying agent and note registrar and transfer agent agreement and authorized the execution of the agreement (BOK Financial).

• Approved authorizing a form of loan agreement and authorizing and providing for the issuance and levying a tax to pay the notes (Taxable GO Urban Renewal Capital Loan Notes, Series 2023). Lyman said this was to approve agreeing to pay the bond that City Council approved purchasing.

• Approved authorizing execution of a first amendment to the agreement for private development by and between the City of Shenandoah and Green Plains Shenandoah, LLC.

• Approved a resolution in support of the proposed terms to be included in a rail agreement by and between the City of Shenandoah and Green Plains Shenandoah, LLC.

• Approved and authorized execution of an Economic Development Assistance Contract by and among the City of Shenandoah, Green Plains Shenandoah, LLC. And the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

• Approved a sewer adjustment request for 1012 W. Nishna for $123.12 for March (February usage) sewer charges to Lonny Gay.

• Approved Twenty-Eighth Caroline C. Wilson Testamentary Trust annual report and authorized the City Attorney and City Administrator to sign the Waiver of Notice and return the notice for filing with the Page County Clerk of Court.

•Approved public benefit status for July 1 and July 3 to Star Spangled Shenandoah Vendor Fair and approved the use of Priest Park July 1 for a vendor fair and parade, and Sportsman’s Park July 3 for a vendor fair and fireworks. Lyman said public benefit status was incorporated, so in the event of a vendor fair, each vendor is not required to fill out paperwork for a city vendor license.

• Approved public use of golf course parking lot for Nishna Productions Inc. annual Golf Tournament on July 13.

•Approved setting City Wide Clean-Up dates for May 11 and May 13.

• Approved City Clerk to publish notice that city-owned property, fire truck No. 628, is available for purchase by sealed bids.

• Approved the sale of city-owned property, golf course equipment, by Public Auction on March 19, at 10 a.m. at Sunshine Auction Co., Shenandoah.