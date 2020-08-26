Shen Council passes first reading of city’s parking regulations

Semi-trucks may soon have a different overnight parking location in Shenandoah.
During the regular Shenandoah City Council meeting Aug. 25, a public hearing was held on amending the city’s parking regulations for overnight semi-truck parking. After discussion, the council passed the first reading of the amendment.
The amendment would allow overnight semi-truck parking on the west side of Southwest Road from Seventh Avenue south to Ninth Avenue. City Administrator AJ Lyman said the city plans for five parking spots on Southwest Road.
“In measuring, we believe we could get around 500-feet of parking space for truck and 53-foot trailer,” said Lyman.
Also included in the amendment would be to allow any overflow of overnight semi-truck parking on Northwest Road from Eighth Street to Ferguson Road.
Lyman says on average; there are around five trucks that park overnight currently on either Railroad Street by Johnson Bros Mills or on Factory Place by Lynn Furnace. If the amendment is approved, semi-trucks will no longer be allowed to park on either of these roads.
“We think between the five on Southwest Road, and the two or three we get on Northwest Road if absolutely needed would suffice,” said Lyman.
City officials said signage would be posted at the new parking locations.
The original wording was amended by the council, forcing one more reading at the Sept. 8 council meeting.
In other business, the council:
Approved switching yield signs on Walnut Street to stop signs.
Approved the sale of city-owned property at 302 Sycamore to Grant Booker for $100.
Approved the sale of city-owned property at 1202 S. Center St., to Frank and Kathy Hammons for $2,501.
Approved a three-month extension on a rehab contract from the date of approval regarding 1002 Eighth Ave. to Rory O’Hearn. The original rehab expiration date was Aug. 13. The council will revisit this at the Dec. 8 regular meeting.
Accepted a bid for the sale of city-owned property located at 604 S. Center St. and 606 S. Center St. and set a public hearing for 6 p.m., Sept. 8.
Approved street closure request from Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association on Sept. 12 for the Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon.
Approved revenue purpose statement for the Shenandoah Golf Course and set a public hearing for 6 p.m., Sept. 8.
Approved rate/salary for a part-time Shenandoah Golf Course employee Greg Scott for $8 an hour.
Approved rate/salary for a part-time Shenandoah Airport employee Jonathan Adkisson for $8 an hour.
Approved rate/salary for full-time Shenandoah Park Maintenance employee Jeffrey Hoyt for $17.65 an hour.
Approved rate/salary for full-time police officer Shane Franks at $20.65 an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.