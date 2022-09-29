Shen explores Fremont Buried Channel for additional water supply

A wellfield exploration approved by the Shenandoah City Council Tuesday evening will allow the city to look for additional water supply.

City Administrator AJ Lyman said during the Sept. 27 meeting that Shenandoah currently uses eight shallow wells that rely on ground filtered water. With the wellfield exploration, he said they could locate the Fremont Buried Channel, an aquifer that runs about five miles west of Shenandoah. He said with the Fremont Buried Channel, the city could potentially get 500 to 1,000 gallons per minute compared to approximately 300 gallons per minute with the best performing shallow well the city currently uses. An agreement between the City of Shenandoah and Veenstra and Kimm for the Fremont Buried Channel wellfield exploration was unanimously approved Tuesday night, and is not to exceed $65,000.

During the wellfield exploration, Lyman said the Department of Natural Resources requires that test drills be done. Shenandoah Water Superintendent Tim Martin said there is an actual well already established five miles west of Shenandoah where the test holes will begin.

“There is a plan to start a test hole right away, and that’s a mile east of this well,” Martin said. “Then we’ll go from there. Now, if that looks like we hit the Fremont Channel, then we will consider to try to go on a more eastwardly path closer to town. If we hit it on the first try, we’ll go about a half mile to the second hole, and if we hit it on the second hole, we’ll go another half mile or so to a third hole.”

Martin said the third hole is on State Highway 2 around the curve where a bridge is located between Shenandoah and Farragut.

“Now, for some reason, if the second hole doesn’t pan out, we would go between the second hole and the first hole back westwardly,” Martin said. “Our goal is to try to get as close to town as possible to be in the channel because transmission line is pretty expensive, or the raw waterline to bring the water to town.”

Lyman said there are a few reasons the city is looking for additional water supply. One of those reasons is continued drought conditions, saying the challenge with shallow water wells is they are more subject to drought conditions than an aquifer system. He explained that a shallow well is easily affected by ground moisture, for example, how much snow or rain the area receives. Whereas, with an aquifer well, Lyman compared it to a 1,000-foot deep river, explaining it’s not as subject to the fluctuations of drought and has a more plentiful water supply.

Lyman also said the operable life of a shallow well is generally around 50 years, and then the wells are abandoned. He said the newest well Shenandoah currently has was built in 1987.

“It makes sense that we continue to explore these options from that perspective,” Lyman said.

Lyman said if the city uses the aquifer wells, they will continue to operate the shallow wells already in existence. He said it would give them more flexibility as those shallow wells became unusable.

Another reason to explore the Fremont Buried Channel is the increased water demand of a proposed expansion at the Green Plains Biocampus in Shenandoah. Lyman said the expansion of any business could potentially exceed the She­­­­nandoah Water Treatment Plant capacity of 2.1 million gallons.

With that in mind, the city is also looking at the cost estimate to add capacity to the existing water treatment plant with the expansion conceptual design through Veenstra and Kimm not to exceed $22,000, which was also approved by the council Tuesday evening. Lyman said once the expansion conceptual design was complete, they would work with Green Plains to determine “who pays for what going forward.”

Even without the expansion at Green Plains, Lyman said he feels the city would still explore the Fremont Buried Channel, just maybe not as quickly.

“Long term, it makes sense for us to go on aquifer system, I think,” Lyman said.

Lyman said the city is trying to meet the water demands without spending a ton of money and doesn’t want to add a significant amount of capacity without a guaranteed need. So, he said, the engineers are working on the details to ensure the city hits the target where they need to be.

The council also approved a request for quotes for ground storage reservoir repairs at the Water Treatment Plant.

In other business, the council:

n Approved the Watson Excavation bid to demolish city-owned properties at 101 N. Center St., 113 University Ave., 1213 W. Valley Ave. and 1215 W. Valley Ave. Councilman Jon Eric Brantner motioned to accept the bid, saying the decision was based on the company's previous work for the city and was the lowest bid.

n Approved a street closure request from J&R’s Saloon on Oct. 2 for the Curtis Mattox benefit on Elm Street from West Thomas Avenue to the alley from 2 p.m. until midnight on Oct. 3.

n During public comment time, Shenandoah resident Beverly Delehant addressed the council with a concern. Delehant said a trailer approximately 20 feet long and eight feet wide had been parked on East Clarinda Avenue since the first part of August. She said only once had she seen someone access the trailer, but it had not been moved. Delehant feels the trailer is a traffic hindrance and questioned the city ordinance about vehicles being ticketed if parked on the street for a specific length of time.

n Resident John Greenleaf also spoke during public comment time about the re-pavement project on West Thomas Avenue. While the work has been completed, he asked if the city was looking into or had contacted the company that did the job about the transition from the side streets onto Thomas Avenue. He said when pulling off of a side street onto Thomas Avenue, vehicles will bottom out and scrape the asphalt. Lyman said the city is looking into the matter.

The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.