The Shenandoah Fire Department successfully protected surrounding houses from significant damage Monday evening when they were called to a double-car garage fully engulfed in flames.

Fire Chief Justin Marshall said the call came in around 8:55 p.m. of a fire at 504 S. Elm St. Upon arrival, Marshall said firefighters could see that the garage was attached to the residence house and several other homes and structures were within close proximity to the garage.

Firefighters went to work battling the garage fire and protecting the surrounding homes. Marshall said the fire burned into the house's walls at 504 S. Elms St., but the damage can be repaired and the residence is habitable.

“We were able to get the siding off and get that extinguished before that became a big problem,” Marshall said.

Crews were able to keep damage to surrounding homes minimal, with some melted siding from the heat of the flames the only report of damage. He said there was one garden shed on a joint property that, unfortunately, did receive significant damage.

With about 99% of the department on the scene, Marshall said, “it was a good group effort.”

He reported no injuries, but said the garage and contents were a total loss. At this time, he said the cause is undetermined.

Helping at the fire scene were Shenandoah Ambulance Service, Shenandoah Police Department and MidAmerican Energy.