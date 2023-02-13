Seven students from Shenandoah High School will travel to Des Moines to compete at the Iowa BPA 2023 State Leadership Conference this weekend. The conference runs Sunday, Feb. 19, through Tuesday, Feb. 21, and is held at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites.

SHS Business and BPA Instructor Dan Autry said the business class and Business Professionals of America go hand in hand.

“A lot of the things that we learn in the classroom are reflected through BPA also,” Autry said. “It’s an opportunity for us to double down on some of the lessons that are being taught in the classroom, but they actually get to see real live incorporation of that in the real world.”

Autry said through BPA, students learn to “think outside the box” and use critical thinking to solve issues.

He said when students in business class also elect to participate in BPA, “it really strengthens that learning.” Autry said it allows them to practice what they have learned in the classroom from the textbooks and lectures and gives them a better understanding of why and how things work.

The BPA co-curricular organization focuses on career and technical education in many ways, including strengthening students’ leadership skills, self-improvement, public relations and growth.

The BPA students recently returned from a Unified Leadership Conference (UFLC) in Des Moines, where they had the opportunity to interact with other students in groups similar to BPA. Autry said the experience helped prepare the students in his class for the State Leadership Conference.

From the State Leadership Conference, Autry said select students would advance to the National Leadership Conference held in Anaheim, CA, April 26-30.

“I’m confident that we will have students that qualify for nationals,” Autry said. “Just basing it off of statistics. Statistically speaking, out of every five kids, you’re going to get one kid that qualifies, and we have seven kids going and they’re all competing in multiple events. That’s an awesome opportunity.”

At the State Leadership Conference, students can compete in events related to finance, business administration, management information systems, digital communication and design, management, marketing and communication, health administration, middle level and virtual events.

Autry said there are multiple ways to compete, including taking a test, individual presentations and team events. Students who take a test will complete that before the State Leadership Conference. Individual presentations could include having students submit their resume and cover letter before the conference, and during the conference, they would do the interview and technical skills. In individual presentations and team events, technology such as video and slide shows can be used to present their information to the judges. In judged events, the top two qualify for nationals, and in testing, the top five qualify for nationals.

Autry said the competition events had turned their focus to digital creations.

“These events are increasingly turning their focus towards technology and innovative ways,” Autry said. “So they’re really encouraging like 3D models of things, use of photoshop and photo manipulation software.”

Attending the Iowa BPA 2023 State Leadership Conference from SHS are Kathryn Binau (Chapter President), Adrian Gutschenritter (Chapter Vice President), Vesta Bopp, Kathryn DeLong, Alex McIntosh, Gage Sample and Carys Woolsey. These students will compete in categories including small business management, visual design and ethics and professionalism.