Shen high school renovation project near completion

The Shenandoah High School renovation project is nearing completion.

The Shenandoah School Board met in a special session via ZOOM on Nov. 2 to approve the substantial completion documents for seven companies working on the high school renovation project. The project included a new heating and air conditioning system, new ceiling tiles, new carpeting, infrastructure improvements, and ADA improvements to the parking lot

“We’re down to very minor ‘come back, you missed this little piece’ kind of fixes at this point,” said Nelson. “But, we are nearing final completion. So, the construction companies that have presented their work have their certificates here, and C.A. Nelson is in agreement that we should sign off on these.”

The board approved completion documents for Genesis Contracting Group, Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Control Management, Big Sky Enterprises, Tri-City Electric Company, McGill Asbestos, and Genesis Contracting Group.

The renovation project totaling $5,948,049 will be covered by the district’s Secure an Advanced Vision in Education (SAVE) funds.