Shen library rolls out summer reading program

Get ready to gear up for a fun summer at the Shenandoah Public Library.

This summer, the Shenandoah Public Library will offer a Summer Reading Program similar to last year, with the theme being “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” Those participating in the program will earn buttons featuring various animals for their accomplishments. The program is for all ages and kicks off on June 1 and runs through the end of July.

There are several ways to earn the animal-themed buttons throughout the summer through the program, and if you earn at least 10 buttons, you will be invited to the end of the summer library bash at the beginning of August.

One of the simplest ways to earn buttons is to read at least three days a week for fifteen minutes a day to receive the button of the week. There will also be a scavenger hunt in June and July, and you can have fun and earn buttons by visiting businesses that you’ve never been to before on your scavenger hunt.

Joy Stortvedt, technology and teen librarian, said this is an excellent way to get people off their “beaten path” and explore the community.

“We’re taking that step out into nature but also into the world around us,” said Stortvedt.

Want to earn even more buttons? Well, here is how you can do just that with a bingo card. Pick up a bingo card from the library and complete the challenges in each space. There are a variety of challenges ranging from reading a book from the top shelf of the library, reading to a plant, or writing a story. Stortvedt said you could earn a button for specific spaces or earn buttons for a horizontal, vertical, or diagonal bingo as you complete the challenges. She said if someone completes all the challenges on the bingo card, that is called a blackout, and they get to design their own button. The library staff hopes the bingo cards will help kids and adults explore new books that they may not have read before or new places to read.

The Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. programs at the library are back this summer beginning June 15, and yes, you guessed it, you will earn a button for attending the programs.

On Wednesday, June 15, the library will host a stuffed animal picnic at Priest Park in Shenandoah. All you need to bring is a blanket, stuffed animal and lots of energy. Stortvedt said there would be craft activities, snacks, a story and a parade around the park.

On Wednesday, June 22, you can learn about rocks with the Natural History Museum University of Nebras-

ka Lincoln. Stortvedt said this would be over zoom, but there would be hands-on activities.

On Wednesday, June 29, get ready for Mega Foam Blasters. Stortvedt said two giant foam canons would be set up in the library parking lot for kids to run around in mountains of foam, and she said it is nontoxic and disinfecting foam.

To kick off July, the popular magician Rick Eugene will be at the library Wednesday, July 6.

On Wednesday, July 14, Absolute Science will present the bubble stations and give kids the opportunity to talk and learn about bubbles and how they are made.

The Wednesday afternoon programs conclude on July 20 with a visit from the Shenandoah Fire Department to teach everyone how to prevent wildfires.

In addition to the Wednesday library programs, the library will also offer a Happy Camper class on June 14 and June 21 presented by the age County Extension ISU. Stortvedt said those participating will learn the basics of camping and how to camp safely.

On Thursday, July 7, join the fun at the library during Lego train world. Use your imagination to design a world for the library trains to travel through. Stortvedt said she had seen kids design neighborhoods with houses, airports, and a dinosaur-themed world.

The library will also have a monthly craft kit for kids to pick up and a story walk in downtown Shenandoah. Stortvedt said there would be a story for June and a new one for July, both featuring fun stories about hiking, camping and exploring. The storybook pages can be found on business windows along Sheridan Avenue in downtown Shenandoah.

Library Director Carrie Falk said they tried to offer a variety of activities over the summer so kids can pick and choose what they are interested in doing, and hopefully, there is something that everyone will enjoy. She also added that kids do not have to live in Shenandoah to participate in the summer program. Suppose someone wants to pick up the bingo card or scavenger hunt sheets for them; that is A-Okay. The library will not mail out the buttons, but someone can pick those up for them as they complete the challenges.

Don’t worry, adults; the library has not forgotten about you. While the summer reading program is for all ages, and you can participate, there are some Thursday evening programs geared more towards adults.

On June 9, at 6 p.m., the library will host Celtic musician Jerry Barlow. Weather permitting, the program will be held outside, and if outdoor conditions are unfavorable, the program will be held in the library auditorium.

On June 16 at 6 p.m., the Friends of the Library will hold their annual program featuring Helen Lewis portraying Jane Addams at the Hull House.

On July 15 at 6 p.m., the library will host Jack Parker “All Things Shakespeare.”

The Friends of the Library will also hold a one-day book sale on Saturday, June 4.

Falk credits a supportive community sharing ideas with the library for the summer program lineup.

“I’m very thankful for community members who think of us and do things like that or suggest things because we’re not going to know about everything,” said Falk.

While a library is a great place to go to check out books and read, they also have a lot of other fun and exciting things you can check out all year long.

New to the library is a pass to the Omaha Children’s Museum. The pass can be checked out with a Shenandoah Public Library card for three days and will admit two adults and six children into the children’s museum. Falk said this pass could not be reserved for specific dates.

“We’re really excited to be able to partner with them on this,” said Falk about the Children’s Museum Pass.

Did you say you wanted to get outside this summer? The library has a disk golf set, cornhole set, telescope, weather station kit, and bird watching kit that can all be checked out. They also have escape room kits, science kits, board games and microscopes.

“Just a reminder to people, yes, the library has books, and we want people to come in and check out books, but we have a lot more stuff beyond that and a lot of experiences that people can have through the library.”

The library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m to 8 p.m. on Thursday.