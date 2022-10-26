Shen Middle School fall play to open Nov. 4

The Shenandoah Middle School students are getting into the Christmas spirit a little early this year with their fall musical production.

Forty-seven middle school students in fifth through eighth grades will take the Gladys Wirsig-Jones auditorium stage the first weekend in November at the Shenandoah High School to perform “Elf the Musical.” Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Director Ashelgh Smith said “Elf the Musical” is about Christmas spirit and never losing the magic of Christmas or Santa Claus no matter your age. The production is based on the popular Christmas movie “Elf.”

“It’s about a little orphan boy who crawled into Santa’s sack and ended up in the North Pole being raised there, and then he finds out that he’s human,” student director Sophia Adkins said. This little boy who thought he was an Elf is named Buddy. Adkins explained that one day Santa told Buddy that his dad, who was a bad person and on the naughty list, lived in New York City, so Buddy traveled there to find his dad. She said throughout the show Buddy has a positive impact on those he meets.

Smith said their goal was to choose a well-known, popular show that would draw interest from students to participate and draw a large crowd for attendance. She felt “Elf the Musical” was a perfect choice, and she was right — 60 students signed up to either have an acting part or help backstage.

“We were going back and forth about a couple different ones, and that’s the one that we settled on,” Smith said. “We thought people loved the holidays; people love Christmas; they love all of that, so we thought it would be a fun way to get people in the holiday spirit.”

Smith said they also wanted to choose a show that would showcase the talented students and draw a large audience, as this would also help grow the program.

“We want this program to be something the kids are proud of and something that makes our school look good,” Smith said. “Kids like to be a part of something that’s successful.”

Cast members in “Elf the Musical” are Taylor Hare, Ellie Holste, Kenley McManis, Ava O’Rourke, Sean Carper, Kyndil Rystrom, Valerie Brown, Bella Trowbridge, Conor O’Hara, Ryker Wolf, Landon Fuller, Lilly Wittmer, Lyla Mather, Zoey Nelson, Alexis Hobbie, Tegan Roush, Takara Nelson, Kinzlee Potratz, Olivia Joy, Lyndi Twyman, Mollie Shaw, Justice Nelson, Millie O’Brien, Precious Verdonck, Will Stevenson, Gavin Wittmer, Wyatt Liles, Brooklyn Herron, Alison Stearns, Addison Joy, Mya Young, Mikey Waite, Greyson Kinghorn, Zoe Young, Genevieve Kozal, Lilly Mather, Rylie Wooten, Reagan Baker, Maddie Crowell, Ali Hansen, Charlotte Weiss, Colton Davila, Jennifer Vo, and Lucy Beth Gandy. The backstage crew include McKayla Moutray, Emma Baker, Garrett Mather, Luke Mather, Charlie Liles, Josef Walker, Ryker Van Der Vliet, Tori Pease and Carter Wooten.

Now in its second year, Smith said the middle school theatre program evolved from the interest she saw when she cast middle school students in the chorus of one of the high school musicals. She said having students experience theatre, memorizing lines and learning stage etiquette at a young age will only help them as they get older. Smith also hopes it will increase interest in theatre at the high school level.

Smith said her favorite part of working with middle school students is seeing their energy and excitement. She said they love everything about the process that goes into producing a show: getting their scripts, being at rehearsal, learning the dances, being on the big stage, seeing the dressing rooms and getting their costumes.

“We started this program, and we had no idea where it would take us, and the kids just love it so much,” Smith said. “They are having so much fun. They don’t complain. Nobody is ever upset with their role in middle school. They’re just happy to be a part of it. So it brings a different kind of energy than the high school show.”

Adkins, no stranger to the stage, has been in multiple high school productions and performed in shows at Southwest Iowa Theatre Group. She said being the student director for “Elf the Musical” has helped her grow and opened up another door in theatre that she is enjoying.

While she enjoys being on stage and said, “I love becoming a different person,” she now understands and appreciates how involved the director is in a production and everyone else’s role. Adkins said that as the student director, she can also help others become better actors by discovering different facial expressions or hand motions while on stage, which she has always enjoyed helping others with.

“She’s starting to look at what the lights would look like, and that’s something I never thought of when I was on stage,” Smith said. “She’s thinking about it from a director’s perspective.”

Tickets for the upcoming middle school fall musical are $5 for adults and $2 for students and can be purchased online at shenmusical.ludus.com or at the door.