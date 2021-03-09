Shen Middle School students give presentation on new Flex Ed program

The Shenandoah school board heard a presentation regarding the achievements of the Middle School Flex Ed program Monday at their regular meeting.
The program is in its first year and has been termed IGNITE by instructor Alisa Andrew. IGNITE stands for: Inspiring Greatness, Never-ending Imagination and Tailor-made Education. Andrew and program students Tyler Chaney and Trevor Sunderman addressed the board and showed many of the things they have built and accomplished during the first year of the program.
Tyler and Trevor have already completed two different year-long programs through the Acellus program and have done a lot of building, programming and coding. Some of the objects they have built have also been programmed and coded to move and do other things, examples of which were shown to the board during the meeting.
Andrew said she had also applied for and received multiple grants from the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation to purchase kits and materials for the students.
Tyler and Trevor’s mothers were also in attendance and addressed the board after the presentation, thanking them for approving the program in Shenandoah. Both shared similar stories about how their son struggled in school and didn’t want to go for much of last year. They said this program has brought a new excitement for school, they want to be there every day and their grades have shown that.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of three new vehicles for the district. A 2021 Suburban and a 2018 Chevy Malibu will be purchased from Doug Meyer Chevrolet in Shenandoah with the Suburban used for activity trips and the Malibu mainly for driver’s education. A 2020 Chevy Express Van was also bid to be purchased from Doug Meyer, but it was no longer available. Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson recommended making the purchase of a similar 12-passenger van from Edwards Auto Group in Council Bluffs, which was the next lowest bid. The board approved the purchase of all three vehicles by a 4-1 vote with Adam Van Der Vliet opposing after stating he would like all three to be purchased locally.
A public hearing date was set for the board’s next regular meeting April 12 for the 2021/22 school calendar and Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The board will have a budget work session March 22.
The board also approved the second reading of several changes to official board policy.
The board also made an opening proposal to the Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus, regarding pay to all of the district’s hourly employees.
The board also approved the following contracts.
*Elliot Smith – high school musical set director
*Jenna Decker – fifth grade
*Kennedy Hughes – kindergarten
Jon Skillern was approved as a volunteer coach for high school track.
The board approved the following resignations, all effective at the end of the school year.
*Kathryn Freed – high school math
*Kristine Price – elementary art
*Wendy Fry – high school student council
Middle school associate Maria Mather’s retirement incentive resignation was also approved.
Following the regular meeting, the board went into closed session. The agenda states that the closed session was to “discuss the purchase or sale of a particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property.”