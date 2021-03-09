Shen Middle School students give presentation on new Flex Ed program

The Shenandoah school board heard a presentation regarding the achievements of the Middle School Flex Ed program Monday at their regular meeting.

The program is in its first year and has been termed IGNITE by instructor Alisa Andrew. IGNITE stands for: Inspiring Greatness, Never-ending Imagination and Tailor-made Education. Andrew and program students Tyler Chaney and Trevor Sunderman addressed the board and showed many of the things they have built and accomplished during the first year of the program.

Tyler and Trevor have already completed two different year-long programs through the Acellus program and have done a lot of building, programming and coding. Some of the objects they have built have also been programmed and coded to move and do other things, examples of which were shown to the board during the meeting.

Andrew said she had also applied for and received multiple grants from the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation to purchase kits and materials for the students.