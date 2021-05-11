Shen PD holds annual Memorial Service remembering officers fallen in the line of duty

One hundred and nineteen flags were placed on the front lawn of the Shenandoah Police Department during the annual Police Memorial Service Monday evening. The flags represent the officers who have fallen in the line of duty in 2021.
May 9-15 is National Police Officer week, and a memorial service was held to honor officers that have been injured or have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. It was also an opportunity for the citizens to show their support for law enforcement officers that protect the community every day.
Three retired Shenandoah Police Officers, Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt, Kevin Hughes, and Darrell Saner, were recognized during the ceremony for their service to the community. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray credited the three retired officers for paving the way for current officers.
Mayor Hunt served as a former Shenandoah Chief of Police and served two terms as Page County Sheriff during his law enforcement career. Hughes spent 26 years on the Shenandoah Police Department and retired 15 years ago as a former Chief of Police. Saner served on the Shenandoah Police Department for 28 years and retired as Assistant Chief of Police.
Officer Kim Juarez spoke about the thin blue line and what it symbolizes.
“You may have noticed a thin blue line on bumper stickers, flags, and T-shirts,” said Juarez. “The meaning of that line has been expressed in many ways, but they all have the same concept. The thin blue line represents the notion that law enforcement officers are the barrier between anarchy and order between good and evil and between safety and danger.”
Juarez said the blue line is a reminder that there is chaos, danger, and evil in the world. She said it is also a reminder that it is the officers' responsibility to do their jobs so that others can live their lives safely and peacefully. It is also a reminder of the personal and family sacrifices officers make every day and the ultimate sacrifice of losing a life in the line of duty.
“That thin blue line is not only a reminder, but it’s a plea,” said Juarez.
Shenandoah Assistant Chief of Police Tom Johnson shared some of the challenges he had faced during 2020.
“Over the last year or so, I’ve had to cope with a new challenge, one I’d never had to deal with before,” said Johnson. “Hearing and seeing on the news constantly all the challenges and negativity a lot of departments throughout the U.S. are going through. With all this going on around us, I can say without any hesitation my desire to serve this great city has not waivered. This city has shown on many occasions its support for this department, whether through donations, a simple wave as you drive by, or coming up to me and saying, ‘thank you for your service.’ It happens quite a bit. This city and its citizens continue to show me how great they are.”
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said it takes everyone working together, including the citizens in the community.
“Our best tool that we have is the citizens,” said Palmer. “It’s not anything we wear on our belt, or we have in our car. It’s the citizens with eyes that see things and say things, and that’s very important to us.”
Palmer thanked the community for the respect shown towards law enforcement officers in the county and Shenandoah. He also thanked the former Shenandoah officers for their service to the community.
“They’ve retired and moved on,” said Palmer. “Some of them have stayed. But, every officer in this community that worked for you would give their life to save yours. Please remember that when you think of this week, because it is very important to us to be part of what we are, and what we always will be.”
Other speakers during the ceremony included Police Chief Josh Gray, Sergeant Ethan Johnson, Sergeant Grant Booker, Jean Stribling (retired 911 Dispatcher) and retired Officer Mike Anderson. The Shenandoah American Legion Post No. 98 color guard participated in the ceremony. Chaplain Jack Langley offered the prayer before community members and officers made their way from the gazebo located by City Hall to the Shenandoah Police Department to place the flags.