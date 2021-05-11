Shen PD holds annual Memorial Service remembering officers fallen in the line of duty

Juarez said the blue line is a reminder that there is chaos, danger, and evil in the world. She said it is also a reminder that it is the officers' responsibility to do their jobs so that others can live their lives safely and peacefully. It is also a reminder of the personal and family sacrifices officers make every day and the ultimate sacrifice of losing a life in the line of duty.

“Over the last year or so, I’ve had to cope with a new challenge, one I’d never had to deal with before,” said Johnson. “Hearing and seeing on the news constantly all the challenges and negativity a lot of departments throughout the U.S. are going through. With all this going on around us, I can say without any hesitation my desire to serve this great city has not waivered. This city has shown on many occasions its support for this department, whether through donations, a simple wave as you drive by, or coming up to me and saying, ‘thank you for your service.’ It happens quite a bit. This city and its citizens continue to show me how great they are.”