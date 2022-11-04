Shen School Board approves JK-8 window project bid

With a bid approved, the Shenandoah Community School District has entered into a contract for the JK-8 windows project.

During a special meeting Nov. 1, the Shenandoah School Board unanimously approved a JK-8 window replacement project bid package with The Wilson Group, Inc. out of Kansas City for $1,010,655. Coming in under the estimated project cost of $1.4 to $1.6 million, Shenandoah Superintendent Kerri Nelson said that would allow for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funding to pay for over half of the project.

Nelson previously stated that the district conducted a comprehensive facility study in 2016, and replacing the JK-8 building windows was deemed a priority because of failing conditions. She said issues with the windows include leaks, flashing and masonry problems. The project will consist of replacing all windows in the building equipped with built-in blinds and replacing storefront entrances. She said those updates to the building would also offer better security and allow the HVAC system to run more efficiently.

With the contract in hand, Nelson said The Wilson Group would start ordering the construction materials needed for the project. Still, she said it would take approximately 20 weeks for the product to arrive. She said work is anticipated to begin over spring break and continue and be completed over the summer.

“We were really pleased with the bids that were received and the price point it came in at,” Nelson said.

Along with ESSER funding, Nelson said Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) funding and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (SAVED) dollars would be used to pay for the project.

An A32 agreement was also approved with The Wilson Group, Inc. for the JK-8 window replacement project.