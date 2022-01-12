Shen School Board approves securing loan and taking ownership of property for CTE project

A house located on West Sheridan Avenue in Shenandoah will soon receive a facelift through a student-based school project.

During the Jan. 10 Shenandoah School Board meeting, the board approved moving forward with taking ownership of the city-owned property located at 204 W. Sheridan Avenue and securing a loan for the construction and material costs for the Career Technology Education (CTE) project.

Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said a realtor advised the district that after renovations on the property were complete in the current market, it would likely sell for between $70,000 and $75,000. The district plans to obtain a loan between $70,000 and $80,000 to cover materials and other costs for the project.

Director Clint Wooten, a licensed contractor, was able to inspect the property and said the property did need quite a bit of work, but it was a renovation project that was doable for the students. During an informal conversation with Nelson, he estimated the renovation cost to be around $70,000. Nelson said the district would accept donations of materials or time on the project, which would lower the cost.

Wooten said, “If we just break even and the kids learn something, it’s a win, and we’ve made a property upgrade.”

Nelson said an advisory committee had been formed to work alongside instructors Jay Sweet, Denise Green and Sara Martin on the CTE project. The committee will help make redesign and spending decisions. Nelson said the advisory committee would meet again on Jan. 12 to start the loan process.

Wooten cautioned that the committee notes the type of loan the district applies for as some construction remodel loans come with a timeline.

“We don’t want it to be something where the timeline restricts us to the point the kids aren’t learning,” said Wooten. He said the project's intent is for the students to learn a trade, not how fast the property can be renovated. Nelson agreed and said the committee would check the details of the loan.

Hiser also suggested talking with the city about their anticipated timeline for completing the project. Nelson said the city had given the district one year to complete the renovations and said they understand it is a student-based project, and an extension would be allowed if necessary.

The district anticipates the project will run into the summer months, and Nelson advised the board she would need to submit a formal proposal to the board to pay Jay Sweet for hours he works during the summer. She said this would be an additional expense for the district that will not be part of the construction loan. Nelson said the students would also receive credit hours for their work during the summer.

Nelson clarified that following OSHA guidelines, students could work on the project as long as credit hours were given, and a licensed teacher was involved in the planning of the project and supervision of the students. She said the district's insurance would cover the project.

Nelson advised the board that the city of Shenandoah is prepared to accept a proposal from the district and transfer the property for $1. She said it would be on the Jan. 25 City Council meeting agenda. During the Dec. 13 meeting, the board had discussed the city removing the asbestos from the structure before the district took ownership, and Nelson said the asbestos had been removed.

In other business:

The board approved the consent agenda, which included:

-Personnel requests for contracts for Austin Herold as an assistant baseball coach at $3,576, Jordyn Lembrick as an assistant tennis coach at $3,576 pending proper certification.

-Resignation of Gayle Allensworth as high school principal effective June 30, 2022, Megan Dukes as high school associate effective January 7, 2022, and Molly Roberts as an assistant volleyball coach. Nelson said Allensworth has been with the district for two years and now plans to work for her family business in Red Oak.

-Modifications ($15/hour differential) for Krystal Adams associate-level I to level II/III at $13.69 an hour, Risa Graham associate-level I to level II/III at $13.84 an hour, Lindsey Lundgren half to full student council sponsor at $564.50 to $846.75 and after school camp instructor $20 an hour Jay Sweet.

-Fundraising requests and out-of-state travel requests for junior and senior choir members to Doane University in Crete, Nebraska, on Jan. 9 and 10. MC2 club to Lincoln, Nebraska, on March 2 for business tours.

The board approved a state-required increase in adult lunch price to $3.95.

The board accepted letters of intent to bargain from the Shenandoah Education Association (SEA) and Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus (SSA+.)

The board approved a consortium agreement with Council Bluffs CSD for students enrolled at Children’s Square or Heartland Family Service.

The board approved a request to the school budget review committee for a modified supplemental amount and supplemental state aid for the 2022-2023 dropout prevention program for $277,320 for expenditures necessary to implement the 2022-2023 at-risk and dropout prevention program plans. Nelson said the amount requested does require a local match of $77,515.

“We do receive an additional amount for at risk, which is $41,866,” said Nelson. “Then the prior year, your balance carries forward. So this puts us in a position of having just over $440,000 to work with for our budget.”

Nelson said a new item listed this year is to put additional funding in the budget for classroom associates to assist with the significant transition needs the district is seeing in classes up through first grade. She said the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in academic and developmental delays in young children. Nelson said the district's budget is reviewed annually.

The next regular Shenandoah School Board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.