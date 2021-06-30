Shen School Board focuses on filling vacancy left by the resignation of Darrin Bouray

The search begins for someone to temporarily fill a vacancy on the Shenandoah School Board due to a resignation.

The Shenandoah School Board held a special meeting on Monday, June 28, accepting the resignation of board member Darrin Bouray, who was elected in November 2019. Bouray and his family will be moving out of the district. The next step was for the board to determine how they would fill the vacancy.

Tuesday morning Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said a notice had been posted in The Valley News and on the school website of the vacancy. She said interested parties are requested to send a letter of interest and complete a four-question survey, which is due by July 15.

On July 22, Nelson said a board meeting would be held in which the current board members will interview applicants and appoint someone that evening.

Bouray’s term would have expired in November of 2023, but since the board is appointing a board member, the process will be different. Nelson said it would be a short appointment as the candidate appointed to the board on July 22 will only serve until the next election, which is in November of this year.

“I thank Mr. Bouray for his service,” said Nelson. “He’s done an excellent job and we’ve appreciated his time and his commitment. It’s unfortunate he’s relocating.”