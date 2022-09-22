Shen School Board reviews enrollment and attendance

While the Shenandoah Community School District waits for accurate enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year, they are also looking at solid attendance rates, but say there is room for improvement.

During the Sept. 19 Shenandoah School Board meeting, Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson said enrollment has fluctuated over the past few years. In 2018, she said enrollment was at 1,049 and at 1,037 for the 20221-22 school year. She said the enrollment numbers fluctuate day to day. Nelson said the deadline for the district to have an accurate enrollment count was just a few weeks away for the 2022-23 school year.

“What I would tell you is our K-12 enrollment looks quite steady and strong,” Nelson said. “We’ve had some open enrollment gains at the high school level that’s been helpful for us. We are experiencing a very low enrollment in early childhood right now that we don’t quite understand that is consistent with other districts that were looking at.”

Nelson said that decrease in early childhood enrollment could be low enough for the district to gain additional state funding. She said the district is looking at the program to determine whether the decrease is caused by birth or community trends, or if families are enrolling their children in early childhood someplace else.

“I anticipate that we will be probably flat with our enrollment or maybe a slight dip there,” Nelson said. She told the board she would have accurate numbers for them as soon as they were available, saying she didn’t want to make an incorrect projection.

Nelson said the communities poverty level also impacts Title I funding and determines whether the district is eligible or not. She said that even though the poverty level looks to have increased over the past couple of years, she feels it is an arbitrary number.

Nelson said the district was starting the 2022-23 school year at 48.54% for its free and reduced lunch count, which she said is in line with where the district was for the 2015-16 school year.

“We had a couple years where the poverty level increased significantly,” Nelson said. “Something has changed, and there’s a pretty large dip there. What’s changed is the recording mechanism and when they started providing free lunch for everyone forms weren’t required to be turned in, and because we’re continuing that as a district, we rely on what’s called the DHS certification list. The DHS certification list isn’t included in that number at this particular time, so it looks like we’ve had an increase in the income level of our community.”

Nelson said that increase was likely arbitrary and told the board to “keep that in mind, the percentage rate is still plenty high.”

Nelson said attendance remains highly important to the district and is published on the Iowa School Report Card. She said the attendance rate for the 2021-22 school year had not been published yet, but the district has been hovering around a 95% attendance rate daily. She considers this percentage level strong but said, “We’d like to see that a little bit higher.”

“One of the things to keep in mind is in the 2021 range there we had a lot of absences related to COVID, that as long as you were doing online or remote learning you’re not listed as absent even though you’re not present, which creates a number that inflates and that’s something that the state did,” Nelson said.

While Nelson reported a graduation rate for the district of 98.7% she said the district had a slight dip in ACT composite scores this past year. She said about 20 fewer students took the ACT test this past year than in years past, impacting the total percentage.

Nelson said the district had increased the science and math requirements at the high school level because these are two areas that affect the student’s ACT scores. She said the district also focused more on grammatical structures and language arts.

“Some of it gets down to the number of students who take the ACT and need to take the ACT for their college entrances,” Nelson said. “Those are some areas we’re continuing to work on. We’re not real pleased with the dip in the performance there, but most certainly something that we’ll work towards having a plan to improve and continue to improve.”

In other business, the board:

Approved an agreement with the Shenandaoh Medical Center for athletic trainer services and employee wellness program.

Approved purchasing weight room equipment from Push Pedal Pull for $36,602.52.

Approved a correction to work-study hours in the high school course handbook.

Approved combining and closing accounts with no recent activity.

Approved a service agreement with Rasmussen Mechanical for $7,943 for the high school, $4,986 for the K-8 building, and $989 for the administration building.

Approved a snow removal bid with DLA Farms for the 2022-23 school year.

Approved Tysen Shaw as a high school Technology Intern at $10 an hour.

Approved a bid for $10,195 from Systemswork LLC with a 3-2 vote for the commissioning services on the JK-8 building window project. Voting against the motion were board members Clint Wooten and Jeff Hiser, and in favor were board members Adam Van Der Vliet, Benne Rogers and Jean Fichter. A $1,455,999 was estimated for the complete project, including replacing windows and storefronts.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Oct. 10.