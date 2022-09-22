Shen School Board takes next step forward with K-8 window project

The Shenandoah School Board has many questions and decisions yet to make, but its members narrowly voted to take the next step on the K-8 windows project.

During its Sept. 19 meeting, the board decided to retain Systemswork LLC to provide commissioning services and supervision on the K-8 windows project with a 3-to-2 vote.

A bid of $10,195 from Systemworks was $1,780 higher than a bid received from Resource Building Envelope Specialists, but Systemworks was recommended to the school district by CA Nelson and Co.

Adam Van Der Vliet, Benne Rogers and Jean Fichter voted to hire Systemwork, while Jeff Hiser and Clint Wooten voted against the proposal.

The complete windows project is estimated to cost about $1.46 million. The project would include replacing all windows in the building equipped with built-in blinds and replacing storefront entrances. Bid letting will occur this fall.

Shenandoah Superintendent Kerri Nelson said the district conducted a comprehensive facility study in 2016, and replacing the K-8 building windows was deemed a priority because of failing conditions. She said issues with the windows include leaks, flashing and masonry problems.

Nelson said the district designated Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars to cover the replacement project, which was included in its formal plan along with Secure an Advanced Vision for Education funds and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy. She said CA Nelson and Co. was picked for construction management in the fall of 2021 and that the board has reviewed the proposal, design development documents and the project budget.

During Monday night’s board meeting, Nelson said the estimated project cost was higher than the $1.2 million threshold initially discussed. She said the district could move forward with the whole project or pick it apart and remove components to reduce the cost.

Removing the storefront entrances on the building would be one way to reduce the project cost, but Nelson said they would need to address security issues. She said removing the storefront entrances would reduce the project’s price by $500,000, but those would eventually need to be replaced, and the cost to

PROJECT

Continued from page 1A

replace those later would be higher.

Nelson said removing the built-in blinds from the project would also reduce the cost, but she said that, if the district is going to invest in new windows, it would be wise to include the blinds.

The superintendent also said they could choose not to replace any of the windows and only replace the storefront entrances, but that would not be her recommendation – since replacing just the entrances would be $650,000.

“They have outlined some options for us, but after looking at what those options include and discussing the budget and our access to what we have in (physical plant and equipment levy funds), what we have in SAVE, what we have available to work with, we can do this complete project if it comes in at this price point,” said Nelson.

Nelson said the district delayed defining other larger projects until a decision was made on the window project.

“Next to technology, this was our next priority,” said Nelson. “We can look at some other options. If it goes this high, though, it will reduce some of the other things we’re able to do in the district, obviously. If it comes in better than we think, we’re in a good spot. Either way, we have the funding available to us.”

Wooten questioned the additional cost for card readers, access control panels, additional wiring and electricity for the storefront entrances, because those figures were not included in the board’s packets. He also felt the price for the project was high.

“I truly believe these companies got us over a barrel, and they know we have those funds, we know we have to have it done by a certain time, and they’re going to push us to the point where we just say ‘OK, do it,’” Wooten said.

Van Der Vliet said the board had been “kicking this can down the road for four to six years,” yet the price for the project had never gone down during that time.

Wooten questioned if the district could recoup some of the recycling costs, and Nelson said she would check with CA Nelson and Co.

Another cost-saving measure Wooten threw out was not to purchase windows where the blinds were built inside the windows, but instead to have blinds on the outside of the windows. Wooten asked what the cost would be to replace or fix a window where the blind was inside and stopped working correctly.

Nelson said the timeline was critical for completing the project, as the deadline to use the ESSER funds was 2024, so the project could not be delayed any longer.

With that in mind, the board scheduled a special meeting for Nov. 1.

Nelson estimated the project could start as early as April 2023 and said the district could also look at what construction could occur while school was in session rather than during the summer. However, she said it would take additional planning, organization and safety consideration for that to happen.