Shen School Board waives textbook and activity fees for students

Two separate fees will be waived for families living in the Shenandoah Community School District for the upcoming school year.

During the July 12 Shenandoah school board meeting, Superintendent Kerri Nelson asked the board to consider eliminating student textbook and activity fees for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Last school year, we reduced textbook fees from $50 to $20 in an effort to be sensitive to the economic conditions,” Nelson told the board. She said, even with the lower fees, it was still difficult for the district to collect from some families.

Nelson told the board she recommended that textbook fees be waived all together for the upcoming school year, but added that she would like to monitor the situation and adjust from year to year.

Nelson said the economic conditions and challenges families currently face were the basis for the request. She also recommended that the board waive the activity fees for students in PK through 12-grade for the 2022-2023 school year. Again Nelson said this would be monitored and adjusted every year. Adults would still be required to pay to attend school sports activities when applicable.

“We have a limited number of students that are actually purchasing them right now,” Nelson said. “It's about a $3,500 deficit that we would incur based on that. So I think for one year, noting what is happening with the economy, we can find other ways to support those textbooks and activity fees.”

Nelson’s request to eliminate textbook and activity fees for students for the 2022-2023 school year was approved, along with the approval to increase staff activity worker wages from $18 to $22.

“Mr. Weinrich has asked for a couple of years that we consider increasing worker wages for activities,” Nelson said.

Nelson said a rate of $22 per hour would be slightly above minimum wage for staff working during activities taking tickets or other duties.

In other business, the board:

Approved the consent agenda, which included personnel contracts for Kirstin Baker, elementary associate, at $14.24 an hour; Christen Brown, wrestling cheer sponsor, at $1,966 per year; Brooke Erickson, elementary associate, at $14.24 an hour; Dana Johnson, summer custodial at $15 an hour; Jordyn Lembrick, middle school volleyball at $2,753 a year, and Jennifer Green (pending licensing requirements are met) as a fourth-grade teacher. The board accepted resignations from Melissa Crawford and Angela Degase, elementary associates, and Adrienne Hart and Kate Henderson, middle school associates. A contract correction was also approved for Adam Wright as ninth-grade baseball coach.

Approved a milk bid with Anderson Erickson.

Approved to purchase a GrowSpan Round Premium Greenhouse for $18,065. Nelson said EMC Insurance would pay $10,452.27 toward the replacement cost leaving the district responsible for around $8,000 towards the new greenhouse. According to Nelson, the current greenhouse on the high school campus has been damaged by multiple storms, and the new greenhouse will be slightly wider.

Accepted Receipt of District Audit Report.

Approved Teacher Handbook, Support Staff Handbook, Coaching Handbook, Student/Parent Handbook, Preschool Handbook, IGNITE Handbook and High School Course Handbook.