An increase in monthly stipends may be the answer to the school district's shortage of school bus drivers.

During the Shenandoah School Board meeting on March 14, the board unanimously approved increasing the monthly stipend for school bus drivers/airbrake licenses to $100.

Superintendent Kerri Nelson said the district had had a stipend in place for several years to entice an individual to obtain their license. After reaching out to several staff members who she said had “quasi-interest,” they indicated increasing the stipend may be a better incentive and is a way for the district to obtain additional drivers quickly.

In a follow-up email, Nelson said, “Transportation is a major service that parents and caregivers are heavily reliant on for their children. We have several drivers who have let us know they are contemplating full retirement, so we are working diligently to recruit, train and hire drivers. There has been a shortage for a number of years, so this has been an ongoing effort.”

Nelson said the work schedules vary for drivers.

“They can drive a.m. and p.m. shifts as well as activity routes, which are largely in the evening,” Nelson said. “It is a job that can be full- or part-time depending on what routes are available.”

Nelson said school bus drivers must have their CDL class A or B with a passenger and school bus endorsement. She said the district also requires the air brake endorsement. In addition, she said the state requires additional training requirements.

“We are willing to work with people willing to obtain their license and pay for the training,” Nelson said.

Individuals interested in driving a bus for the district can apply at teachiowa.gov.