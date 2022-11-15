Shen School District discontinues CEP Program

What was described as a temporary buffer back in July for students and families in the Shenandoah Community School District must come to an end.

During its Nov. 14 meeting, the Shenandoah Community School District Board voted to discontinue the Community Eligibility Provision Food Service program effective Jan. 1, 2023, which allowed students to eat breakfast and lunch at no cost.

Bill Barret, business official for the district, said the district expenses for October had exceeded revenue by a little over $48,000. In addition, he anticipates the district's input costs to continue in an upward trend. Barrett’s forecast for the end of the year predicts around a $250,000 expenditure above revenue. He also does not anticipate any additional funding for the CEP program as there was during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Shenandoah Superintendent Kerri Nelson said it would be nice if the district could continue the program, she said it is not economical.

“I know this is something I was personally very committed to trying and felt very strongly about,” Nelson said. “The Community Eligibility provision is a mechanism, but again, our poverty level from the DHS certification isn’t high enough to generate funds that would make this program more cost-effective and I think we've given it a fair shot. I believe it was the right decision to try it. I’m concerned that through the month of October, to already be at that negative $48,000, we're going to expend that balance too quickly and we will not be in a good position, and I can't continue to support staying in the program at this point knowing where it's going to be and the cost of it is just too high right now to continue on at this point.”

At the July 12 Shenandoah School Board meeting, the board members approved using the district's Child Nutrition Funds to pay for meals as part of the Community Eligibility Provision for Food Services for the first half of the school year. At that meeting, the plan was to monitor and evaluate the situation in December for the second half of the school year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, districts could provide free lunches to all students regardless of income level because the federal government was reimbursing school districts and the state. When the federal funding stopped, districts either had to charge students for meals or choose to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision program. During the meeting in July, Nelson said while the district had a higher poverty level, it didn’t meet the percentage standard to receive the full reimbursement rate, which is why the district would need to use the Child Nutrition Fund to pay for the CEP program.

During Monday night's meeting, Barrett said rather than wait until December to review the decision to continue with the CEP program, he felt it was imperative to make that decision now. He said with food costs rising and product availability impacted, if the district continued with the program, “we may not be able to provide the same level of service that we would if we ended it.” He said making the decision in November would allow families in the district more time to prepare for the change.

Barrett said free and reduced lunch applications would be sent out along with the notifications to families in the district. He said one of the negative impacts the CEP program had on the district was that with the CEP program in place, families were not applying for the free and reduced lunches. He said grants and other funding the district would typically be eligible to apply for are based on the district's percentages of students qualifying for the free and reduced lunch. He said it also affects the district's E-rate funding and Title Program.

Nelson said most districts went through the transition of federal funding ending and families returning to paying for meals or qualifying for the free and reduced lunch program at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

“We delayed it,” Nelson said. “But we knew it would eventually have to come to an end.”

Nelson said the district continued with the CEP program as long as the funds allowed. Barrett said he found that there weren’t really any other districts in the area that offered the CEP program this year to families.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the consent agenda, which included approving contracts for Kailey Cole, K9 Associate at $14.24 an hour; Savannah Melendez, PT Food Service at $13.97 an hour; Stephen (Cory) Scamman, MS Girls Basketball at $2,753 a year; and Grant Staats, HS Girls Wrestling at $5,506 a year. A contract was also approved for the 2023-24 school year for Kerra Ratliff, Spec. Ed. Strat II BD/LD Teacher Intern, BA +30/Step 1. Camp Leader contracts were approved for Holly Olson and Brandie Woodyard at $20 an hour. Andrew Christensen was approved as an HS Football volunteer coach for the 2023-24 school year. Resignations from Brenda Franks, Transportation Dispatch and Joanna Robinson, K8 Associate, were approved.

• Approved allowable growth and supplemental state aid for Limited English Proficiency Program for $32,686.10. Nelson said this was an annual request made by the district.

• Approved moving remaining balances in inactive scholarship accounts into the misc. scholarship account: Sjulin Family, 1 cent; Clifford Richardson, $2.69; Helen Limbacher, $1.27; Dale Spears, 46 cents; and W. James Smith, 1 cent.

• Approved SBRC application – Increasing Enrollment at $97,851, Open Enrollment Out not in Fall of 2021 at $114,186 and Limited English Proficient Instruction beyond five years at $1,556. Nelson said these were standard requests the district makes annually.

• Approved a supplemental agreement with Software Unlimited for the Negotiations Module with a one-time fee of $1,145 and an annual cost of $400. Barrett said this software should make the negotiation process smoother and more efficient.

• Approved renewal of the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool Commission Natural Gas Program for 2023-24.

• Approved a contract with John Gordan Companies.

• Approved the first reading of Board Policies.

The next regular meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.