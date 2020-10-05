Shen School District identifies third case of COVID-19

Late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah Community School District announced a third case of COVID-19 had been identified in the district since the beginning of the school year.

The district's first positive case was identified in late August as a staff member. In early September, a second positive case was identified as a student attending class at the Logan Administration Building.

The third positive case that has been identified is also a student attending class at the Logan Administration Building.

School officials stated in a letter sent out to the district Monday that the school was working with Page County Public Health. The letter further noted that the district had decided to close the child's classroom temporarily and reopen the classroom on Oct. 19.

“We believe this is the best course of action to avoid potentially spreading the virus, and for the health and safety of the children and staff involved,” said Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson in the letter.