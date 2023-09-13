During the Sept. 11 Shenandoah School Board meeting, Superintendent Kerry Nelson presented the board with an administrative report of how the district is approaching policies, specifically the areas of library content and curriculum material disclosures and what procedures parents would need to take to challenge the curriculum or have a book removed from the libraries shelves.

Recent bills passed in the Iowa Legislature have the Shenandoah Community School District staying vigilant, focused and on top of district policies and compliance.

“There are many new state regulations and rules that are coming into play,” Nelson said. “Some of them get a little confusing, and you have to stop and think, we have these new rules, but how do we implement them? How do we make it something that we all recognize and understand?”

Nelson said the district's goal is to be transparent, and she feels the steps being taken will benefit the public.

Because of code changes, Nelson said districts must now disclose what books are in the school libraries to the public. She said the district's website has a direct link to a list of books available in the K-8 and high school libraries.

“We’ve been in compliance with this law for quite some time,” Nelson said. "Nothing new, but it’s something that points to our compliance and our willingness to be transparent about what’s available in each of our libraries.”

Nelson said the district has also received questions on the curriculum being taught to students and whether it aligns with the core curriculum of the state department. She said the district is in the process of working on a spreadsheet available for all grade levels on its website that shows the class, what textbook is being used and the publisher. She said a link will take a person directly to the publisher's website.

“We're not publishing all of our lesson plans or all of our curriculum, but we are pointing to and showing, this is the textbook, or this is the instructional resource, or this is the website where you can find information about what is happening in each of our grade levels by subject area by publisher and where it goes to our website now,” Nelson said.

Nelson said many of the elective classes are created by instructors, and while they follow the Iowa Standards, they may not have a textbook, but there may be instructional resources used.

“The intent will be to display this on our website with our curriculum policies next to our libraries so people can go in and see for themselves,” Nelson said.

Nelson also addressed the procedures for someone wanting something removed from the curriculum or the library. She said the district has had a process for this for many years.

“It is one that we’ve recently looked at that you can find on our website,” Nelson said.

A form called Reconsideration of Instruction Materials would need to be filled out and submitted to the district. After receiving a form, the district has a process for handling the request.

“Now, just because someone objects doesn't mean it will automatically be reviewed, but what it does mean is that it will be given consideration,” Nelson said. “There will be discussion, and there will be a committee that makes the decision. It won’t be made by one person. But it would be a larger conversation.”

On the district's website, the public can also find a page called Annual Notification.

“On this page, you can see that it has everything from our required asbestos notification to what happens if there is an abuse allegation, suicide hotline, and information about curriculum policies,” Nelson said.

There is also a process for removing students from the human growth and development curriculum that comes up frequently, she said, and this form can also be found on the website.

“So what we're trying to do with our website is to make it easier for parents to navigate where the information is,” Nelson said. “It's always been a board policy. It's always been referenced in our handbook, but sometimes those items get buried, or you know you received a handbook at registration but you forgot where to locate it. So, by putting it directly on our website, people will be able to find that more quickly, know what the process is and it’s outlined for them by policy, including many others that are listed here.”

Nelson said her goal Monday evening was to show the board how the policies are being implemented, what steps are being taken to be transparent and how the district is making information already in place more accessible to the public.

The board approved the second reading of district policies Monday evening including Anti-Bullying/Anti-Harassment Policy, Anti-Bullying/Anti-Harassment Investigation Procedures, Public Participation in Board Meetings, Child Abuse Reporting, Required Professional Development for Employees, Licensed Employee Professional Development, Student Disclosure of Identity, Report of Student Disclosure of Identity, Request to Update Student Identity, Testing Program, Graduation Requirements, Administration of Medication to Students, Authorization – Asthma, Airway Constricting, or Respiratory Distress Medication Self-Administration Consent Form, Parental Authorization and Release for the Administration of Medication or Special Health Services to Students, Parental Authorization and Release Form for the Independent Self Carry and Administration of Prescribed Medication or Independent Delivery of Health Services by the Student, Parental Authorization and Release Form for the Administration of Voluntary School Stock Over-The-Counter Medication to Students, School Calendar, Health Education, Request to Prohibit a Student form Accessing Specific Instructional and Library Materials, School Library, Use of Information Resources Regulation, Student Health Services, Student Health Services Regulation, Stock Prescription Medication Supply and Parental Authorization and Release Form for the Administration of a Voluntary School Supply of Stock Medication for Life Threatening Incidents.

In other business, the board:

• Approved contracts for Clare Conley, Middle School FFA, $6,428; William Flowers, Middle School Robotics, $1,225; Julia Hartmann, Part-time Food Service, $14.94/hr; Noah Johnson, K8 Associate Level II/III, $15.39/hr; Jordan Nutall, High School Robotics, $1,225; Olivia Plowman, Elementary Art – 2nd Semester, BA/Step 1; Chris Staley, Bus Driver, $16.42/hr, $43.15/rt and Maintenance, $16/hr; Crystal Wittmer, IGNITE Art Content Specialist, $6,240; Adam Wright, Middle School Football, $2,859.

• Approved resignations from Anita Baker, Elementary Secretary/District Registrar, effective Sept. 15; Janet Dukes, PS Associate, effective Sept. 19; Kristin Edwards, Food Service Director, effective Sept. 29; Susan Opal, JK-8 Associate, effective Aug. 14.

• Approved the transfer of Kristian Vance from JK-8 Associate to Elementary Secretary.

• Approved Modifications:

Level I to Level II/III Associates ($.15/hour increase): Amanda Albers, Alexsandra Sturm, Kyle Wallace, Ashley Dumler, Morgan Toler, Darlene Wright, Risa Graham, Lucinda Van Fosson.

Level II/III to Level I Associates ($.15/hr decrease): Janet Dukes, Holly Olson, Jordyn Lembrick, Amber Taylor, John (Bill) Novinger.

• Approved volunteer coaches for the 2023-24 school year: Kimberly Bjorkland, Speech; Duane Schierkolk, Speech and Angie Trowbridge, Speech.

• Approved early graduation request (December 2023, pending all requirements being met): Jonah Chandler, Shayna Cochran, Brayden Dexter, Cennlie Griffin, Genevive Jones, Zander Jordan, Abigail Kutzli, Rylee Lasley, Laney Manrose, Brooke Meyer, Hendrix Palmer, Mandi Rausch and Kyleigh Shaw.

• Approved a bid for a new walk-in freezer for K-8 with Eickemeyer Refrigeration for $40,414.11.

• Approved HVAC preventative maintenance proposals with Rasmussen Mechanical. (JK-8 - $5,140, Admin - $1,020, HS - $7,963)

• Approved licensing representation agreement with K12 Licensing, LLC for Shenandoah Apparel Sales.