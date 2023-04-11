At the Monday, April 10 meeting, the Shenandoah Community School District approved the school calendar for the 2023-24 year, hoping changes to dismissal times will help compensate for the bus driver shortage.

Superintendent Kerri Nelson said the 2023-24 school year would begin on Aug. 23, with all grade levels starting the school day at 8 a.m. However, the district has decided to revert back to staggering dismissal times to make the transportation schedule more flexible at the end of the day. Nelson said this decision comes after the district continues to see shortages in bus driver staff.

Starting next year, she said elementary students would be dismissed at 3:15 p.m. and middle and high school students at 3:25 p.m.

Nelson said moving the elementary dismissal time up will reduce the number of instructional hours but should not negatively impact the district in exceeding the required instruction hours of 1,080.

“We still have some room to work with, but we most certainly don’t have the padding that we normally have,” Nelson said. “We’ll have to be mindful of that. Worst-case scenario, we add some time back to the elementary to end the school year, or we look at changing some early outs. We anticipate we’ll be able to stay the course and not have to extend the school year.”

While Nelson said the calendar was “very traditional” and similar to what the district has done in previous years, she said to implement the staggered dismissal times and set the last day of school for May 23; they did have to shorten the Thanksgiving break.

“We have repeatedly asked the staff what their priorities are, and they like to be done before Memorial Day, and we’ve tried to honor that, and they like to have the extended spring break,” Nelson said.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the budget for fiscal year 2024, effective July 1.

• Approved a $450 school bus license instructor stipend for each trainee assigned.

• Approved REI bus camera and installation purchase for $22,545.79.

•Approved contracts for Jennifer Hardee as a fourth-grade teacher and Elliot Smith as the part-time FTE High School Band Instructor/High School Instrumental.

• Approved a modification for Stephanie Sparks BA/Step 10 to BA+30/Step 10.

• Approved resignations from Tim Freed (special education) and Holly Scherff (lead driver).

• Approved Adam Wright as a volunteer baseball coach.