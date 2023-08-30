As the emerald ash borer continues to cause significant damage to the green ash trees in Shenandoah, the Shenandoah Tree Board has started marking the Green Ash trees on city property with a large green X.

Board President Allan Jordan said 65 green ash trees on city property have been marked and will be removed in the near future. He said the trees marked for removal are located in city parks, on city-owned property and in areas the city maintains for maintenance, such as the space between the sidewalk and the curb.

Jordan said the emerald ash borer is a green beetle native to northeastern Asia. He said they started on the west coast and have slowly migrated east, wreaking havoc on the ash trees. After the female ash borer lay their eggs in the crevices of the bark, the larvae cause the most damage feeding under the bark, and the tree will eventually die.

As the green ash trees die, Jordan said the limbs will become brittle and begin falling, which is a liability for the city. He described it as an emergency to remove the green ash trees on city property as soon as possible.

He said treatments are available for trees affected by the emerald ash borer, but it only extends the tree's life by about four years and then the tree will eventually die.

“It’s a big hit to lose them all,” Jordan said.

Jordan is unhappy about losing what he estimates to be most of the green ash trees on city property, but says removing them is the only option. He said the board did decide to hold off on taking down the white ash trees, which seem more resistant to the emerald ash borer, but did note their locations.

As the board marked the green ash trees around Shenandoah, they made a list of their locations and Jordan said they would notify homeowners of trees between the sidewalk and street that must be removed.

He said the next step for the board will be to obtain bids for the tree removal project and find funding because he said the Tree Board budget is limited.

“We charge a dollar a month on the city water bill, so we get approximately $2,000 a month because there's 2,000 meters,” Jordan said. “It costs about $2,000 to remove one tree.”

Jordan said there are funds available through different organizations to help cover the cost of the project since it has been deemed an emergency, but they must first see what the bids from the arborist come in at.

He said there is no timeline for the project completion as it depends on how long it takes to get the bids back, secure funding and the availability of the arborists. He said the board had always hired local arborists and would like to continue to do so with this project.

“Our estimate on what it's going to cost to have all of those done is about $66,000 roughly,” Jordan said.

After the trees are cut down, the arborists will grind the stumps and remove all the debris, which will be taken to a designated location to be burned. Jordan said trees release carbon when burned, but no more than when they fall and die in a forest. The only difference is that the carbon is released quicker in the burning process, but the DNR still allows controlled burns.

Jordan said the board also encourages homeowners to keep a close eye on any green or white ash trees on their property for signs of damage from the emerald ash borer.

“The top usually starts to die first,” Jordan said. “The middle of the tree usually flourishes. It starts putting out more leaves and, more branches and more seeds because it's trying to regenerate itself. It cannot do that, but it tries. And eventually, the tree will die. So if they see that the top of their tree looks like its got a lot of dead branches in it, but yet the middle is putting on a lot of seeds and a lot of leaves, that’s a sign that there are borers, and there will be borers in most everything because once it's here it's here.”

Once there are no more ash trees for the emerald ash borer to feed on, they will move on, but by then, the city will have lost most of its ash trees, Jordan said.

After the green ash trees have been removed from city property, Jordan said the Tree Board would like to replant as many trees as possible, but their budget is limited. It is also a challenge to find suitable trees, he said. They generally purchase trees designated as park-grade trees and the availability of those trees at local nurseries is minimal and expensive. The city ordinance also stipulates what trees can be planted.

“A new tree requires a lot of maintenance for the first few years because they have to be watered and mulched,” Jordan said.

A tree could take 15 to 20 years to reach maturity.

“It depends a lot on how big they are when you pant them,” Jordan said. “Ashes tend to grow a little slower than some trees. There are trees that grow very rapidly. Ash trees are a very dense tree, so they take quite a little bit of time to grow.”

Jordan said trees have many benefits that people don’t realize.

“They provide shade which helps cool your house; they sequester carbon; they suck in carbon dioxide and put off oxygen,” Jordan said.

Other benefits include reducing erosion and providing wildlife and birds a habitat and food source.

While some diseases and bugs affect almost every tree at some point, trees native to the area withstand disease and bugs better than trees not native to the are, Jordan said. Many of the trees in Shenandoah are not native to the area.

The Tree Board consists of five members: Jordan, Al Ruhde, Jack Reed, Jamie Fowler and Shelly Skahill. Jordan has served on the board for seven years.

“We have a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge on the board,” he said.

The job of the Tree Board members is to maintain and trim the trees located on city property and remove any tree with disease quickly before it spreads or causes a liability for the city. If you have any questions about the emerald ash borer or the removal of the green ash trees in Shenandoah, contact Shenandoah City Hall at 712-246-1213.