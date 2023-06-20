Everly Brothers Childhood Home will celebrate Everly Heritage Day in Shenandoah on Aug. 1 with a concert by Baldy Holly Band from the U.K.

The concert will be held across the street from the Everly Brothers Childhood Home at the Depot Deli from 6 to 9 p.m. Summer concerts are held outdoors under the big yellow stripped tent at 101 Railroad St.

Donations will be collected at the concert as a fundraiser for solar lighting at the Everly Brothers Highway 2 Mural east of Shenandoah. Last year the giant mural was painted by California artist John Cerney. The 16-foot-high mural directs visitors to the childhood home museum at 800 W. Sheridan Ave. Online donations can be made at Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association website, SCIAIowa.com.

In 1945, the Everly family moved to Shenandoah to accept a job at KMA radio station to perform live. From humble beginnings in Shenandoah, the Everly Brothers rose to world fame. Their father, Ike, instilled in his sons his love for music. At the ages of 8 and 6, sons Don and Phil began to perform on their parents live radio shows on KMA and KFNF. On weekends the family sang together traveling the area as the Everly Family.

They stayed in Shenandoah through their early high school years. The family moved to Tennessee in 1953 and transitioned into a duo act. After decades of success in 1986, The Everly Brothers were among the first 10 artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. That same year, they returned to their boyhood home, Shenandoah, and played to a crowd of 8,500 in a homecoming concert with parade, street dedication and class reunion.

The Baldy Holly Bank is the most requested oldies band in the U.K. They are a gutsy rock-n-roll group based in northeast England and play a variety of 1950s classics from Buddy Holly, Evis, Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran and, of course, the Everly Brothers. They will also be filming an Everly Brothers documentary film while in Shenandoah and around the U.S.

For more information, contact Shenandoah Chamber & Industry at 712-246-3455 or chamber@sciaiowa.com.