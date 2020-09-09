Shenandoah Alum leads new heart failure clinic at SMC

Shenandoah Medical Center is delighted to welcome a familiar face to their Specialty Clinic. Dr. Scott Lundgren has joined the team of Specialty Providers at Shenandoah Medical Center to serve the healthcare needs of residents in Southwest Iowa.
Dr. Lundgren was born and raised in Shenandoah. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Iowa. Scott worked as a research assistant in the Asthma Center at the University of Iowa for a year after receiving his Bachelor’s Degree and prior to matriculating in medical school. He then moved to Des Moines, IA where he completed his four years of medical school at Des Moines University (DO). During his first year of medical school, Dr. Lundgren became intrigued by cardiac physiology and knew then that he wanted to pursue a career as a cardiologist. Scott then moved to Omaha, NE where he completed his internal medicine residency. Dr. Lundgren stayed in Omaha at UNMC for his general cardiology fellowship and served as the Chief Cardiology fellow for the 2018-19 academic year. Dr. Lundgren received the UNMC Internal Medicine fellows’ research award of the year in 2019.
Dr. Lundgren is married to his high school sweetheart and they have three young boys together. He enjoys traveling with his family, coaching and watching sports with his boys, hiking, eating, and reading. He recalls growing up in Shenandoah and states, “My first-ever job was a paperboy for the Evening Sentinel. I also worked for the Parks & Rec Department while I was in high school.” Dr. Lundgren will be at SMC every month on the third Monday of the month. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Lundgren, please call Shenandoah Medical Center at 712-246-7400.
