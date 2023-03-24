The Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club, an organization dedicated to providing financial support to the athletic programs at the Shenandoah Community School District, will hold its annual fish fry fundraiser event on Good Friday, April 7, at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge from 5 to 7 p.m. All contributions will support the athletic programs at Shenandoah Community School District.

"The Shenandoah Booster Club has been an instrumental part of Shenandoah athletic programs for many years," Booster Club President Ryan Spiegel said. "Over the past couple of years, the Booster Club has provided our student athletes with new athletic uniforms, updated weight equipment in our high school weight room, a shooting machine for the basketball programs, and many other projects supporting our teams, players and coaches. We are always so impressed with the support our community continues to show us and our athletic programs, so we look forward to hosting this fun event.”

Pricing for the fish fry will be $15 for adults, and children under 12 will be $7. In addition to the amazing fish and sides, The Booster Club will also plan to have a 50/50 raffle, so there is a way to win at this fun event. As usual, 100% of the proceeds generated will directly benefit the Shenandoah athletic programs and student athletes.