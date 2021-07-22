Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club to Host Annual Golf Tournament

The Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club, an organization dedicated to providing financial support to the athletic programs at the Shenandoah Community School District, announces it will hold their annual golf fundraiser event on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Shenandoah Community Golf Course. The Booster Club is seeking local support in the form of players, donors, and/or corporate sponsors. All contributions will support the athletic programs at Shenandoah Community School District.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Curtis Osborn, Booster Club President, stated, “Over the past few years, the Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club has provided our student athletes with new uniforms and equipment in addition to cameras to provide live streams of athletic events, a weight program license for our strength & conditioning program, a new scoreboard at the football field, and several other projects supporting our teams, players, and coaches. Thanks to the incredible support from our community, the Shenandoah Booster Club has been an instrumental part of Shenandoah athletic programs for many, many years.”

The format for the tournament is a 4-player scramble with several contests on the course and prizes for the winners of multiple flights. Lunch and beverages will be served on the course prior to the shotgun start time of 12:30 p.m. Following the tournament, a short awards reception will take place in the clubhouse. More information about the tournament, including registration can be found at the Shenandoah Community Golf Course or by calling (712) 581-9057.