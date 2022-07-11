Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Assn. launches new website

Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association has launched a colorful new website with a new look, new address, and new features, at sciaiowa.com.

The new site shows the vibrant garden city’s progressive businesses and industries, historic attractions and active lifestyle. It highlights Shenandoah’s advantage of having broadband communications available for the community and businesses. There are also links to the city, education and health care websites.

For the last seven months, SCIA’s marketing director Shelly Warner has been working with chamber member Community Connects to develop the new website.

“It’s more user-friendly and simpler to navigate through information about the community, businesses, events, etc.,” Warner said. “It shows that Shenandoah is a great place to visit, live, work and start or relocate a business. The site features lots of colorful photos depicting how beautiful the town and its attractions really are. It describes all the terrific amenities in Shenandoah like theatre, movies, museums, Walk of Fame, Wabash Trace and other recreation.”

Visitors will find resources to housing, a calendar of events, information on recreation and entertainment. There is a section to learn about SCIA membership and economic development, with articles archived showing past accomplishments. There is SCIA news and links to important events right on the home page. If someone is moving to Shenandoah they can find all the utility links, real estate and rental contacts. Places to shop and dine are highlighted for visitors seeking destinations.

The businesses directory is always being updated as new businesses join SCIA and contact information changes. SCIA encourages its members to email their updated contact and location information and website or Facebook sites. SCIA email has also been updated to match the new website, chamber@sciaiowa.com. Also SCIA member events can be emailed to be put on the site. Now photos and flyers can also be included with events listings.

The City of Shenandoah has assumed the old website address. They are also updating the old website.

“For the past 18 years SCIA and the city have shared a website. The city has retained the website address,” Warner said. “In its beginning, we were the only site for most public services in town and many businesses. Over the years, most developed their own websites so the complex website was no longer necessary and was outdated.”

SCIA invites other websites to reference the sciaiowa.com website on their site to link all the community and information.

There are also a couple of videos on the site the show off what Shenandoah has to offer. As links are established, the new website will show up higher in searches.