Shenandoah Chocolate Walk scheduled for Feb. 9

Celebrate the Valentine's Day holiday with the Shenandoah Chocolate Walk on Thursday, Feb. 9. Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association businesses are giving shoppers an opportunity to indulge in chocolate treats and win prizes.

All day shoppers will not only find winter bargains in stores but can also enjoy all kinds of chocolate at participating businesses. Shoppers will pick up entry forms in stores for the drawing of over 40 prizes, including items and gift certificates. More entry forms will be given with purchases.

Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association is offering $25, $50, $75 and $100 in Chamber gift certificates. Among the other prizes offered is a stay in a suite at Shenandoah Inn & Suites Hotel. Shoppers must bring entry forms to The Sanctuary Restaurant starting at 5 p.m. to enter and must be present to win. Drawings will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Sanctuary Restaurant at 207 S Elm St. is hosting the Chocolate Walk Party with free appetizers, Chocolate Walk logo mugs (100 available) and wine sampling from 5 to 7 p.m. Meals will be offered from the regular menu. Several Valentine design T-shirts can be purchased at County Line Design, 506 W Sheridan Ave.

Shop the Chocolate Walk, sample chocolate, and pick up entry forms in stores on Feb. 9 at these SCIA Businesses:

• Depot Restaurant, 101 Railroad St.

• Paper Trail, 709 W Sheridan Ave.

• Hansen Jewelers, 603 W Sheridan Ave.

• Angel Care Home Health, 717 W Sheridan Ave.

• Shenandoah Inn & Suites Hotel, 620 W Sheridan Ave.

• Shenandoah Floral, 514 W Sheridan Ave.

• County Line Design, 506 W Sheridan Ave.

• Hineline Home Furnishings, 1215 W Nishna Road

• The Sanctuary Restaurant, 207 S Elm St.

• Serenity Studio Flowers & Spa, 110 S Elm St.

• Brown’s Shoe Fit Store, 611 W Sheridan Ave.

• Shenandoah Medical Center Gift Shop, 300 Pershing Ave.

• Sheridan Decorating, 1204 W Sheridan Ave.

More prizes provided by SCIA businesses: Hy-Vee, Subway, Legacy 3 Theatre, Scooters Coffee, Sheri’s Restaurant, Nishna Valley Café, Healthy Tails Retreat, Pizza Hut, Orscheln Farm & Home Supply, Earl May Garden Center, Fareway, El Porton Mexican Grill, and SCIA.

“Chocolate Walk is a promotion that Shenandoah SCIA businesses have participated in since 2014. It’s a fun way to celebrate Valentine's and an opportunity for businesses to show appreciation to customers for shopping in Shenandoah,” SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner said. “It’s an event that gets people into the businesses to checkout winter sale merchandise and breaks up the long winter days with a fun party with friends.”

Contact SCIA for more information or stop by the SCIA office at 619 W Sheridan Ave. to pick up a list of the participating stores. It will also be posted the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association Facebook page and at sciaiowa.com.