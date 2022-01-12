Shenandoah City Council holds first meeting of the year

The Shenandoah City Council held its first meeting of the year Tuesday evening with newly elected Mayor Roger McQueen at the helm.

Following the recommendations of the Shenandoah Fire Department’s fire truck committee, the Shenandoah City Council approved a bid proposal for a Pierce aerial fire truck from Reliant Fire Apparatus, Inc. with the Chassis and Aerial Progress Payment Option for $1,498,833 at the Jan. 11 meeting.

Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall said the fire truck committee had spent “countless hours” researching aerial fire trucks and companies to determine which fit the department's needs best. He said one factor in the committee's decision was having local service centers in Lincoln or Des Moines to take the truck for repairs. Marshall said Pierce fire trucks are quality pieces of equipment.

In a perfect world, Marshall said it usually takes nine months to a year for a department to receive an aerial fire truck once production has started. However, with the supply and demand issues the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, it will take about 17 months.

“It’s been a good project, a lot of work, but well worth it,” said Marshall as he thanked everyone involved during the meeting.

In September of 2021, the city council had approved a USDA Grant for $500,000 to purchase the new aerial fire truck. Marshall had said the total cost of the aerial truck would be around $1.5 million, so in addition to the grant, the city had applied for a 15-year term USDA loan with a fixed rate of 2.25%.

At that time, Marshall said the department's current aerial truck needed replacement to stay in compliance with the National Fire Protection Association. According to the NFPA guidelines, any piece of equipment over 15 years old should not be used first for emergencies. He said equipment that is 15 to 20 years old should be put on reserve status, and then after 25 years, the equipment should be retired out of service to stay compliant. The new aerial truck will also provide more versatility and safety for fire firefighters.

In other business:

Council approved the consent agenda, which included:

-Approving minutes of the Dec. 21 regular meeting.

-Approving renewal permit Class E liquor license with a Class B wine, Class C beer, and Sunday sales for Hy-Vee, Inc. located at 500 S. Fremont Street.

-Approving renewal permit Class C Liquor License with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Dirt’s Place II located at 116 N. Blossom Street.

Council approved abstract of claims #2022-13 for $331,208.76.

Council approved the lowest bid, which was from Southwest Iowa Parking Lot to demolish city-owned properties located at 316 N. Broad Street, 108 N. Center St., 300 Sycamore Street, and 112 E. Thomas Avenue.

Council approved a bid proposal from T&T Cleaning Services with a 4-to-1 vote to provide janitorial services for the Shenandoah Fitness Center located at 113 N. Elm Street, The Armory Community Center located at 423 W. Thomas, and the Shenandoah Golf Course located at 1800 S. Elm Street. Councilwoman Rita Gibson was the sole no.

Council approved the fiscal year 2021 Independent Auditors Report.

Council approved a new permit Class C Liquor License with Sunday Sales for El Porton Mexican Grille located at 506 S. Fremont Street.

Council approved the re-appointment of AJ Lyman as City Administrator for a two-year term and Karla Gray as City Clerk/Treasurer for a two-year term.