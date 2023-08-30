The Shenandoah Community Food Pantry has scheduled its Fall Drive-through Drop-Off event.

The event, which is held twice a year in the spring and in the fall, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food, monetary and boutique donations can be dropped off at the rear entrance of the Shenandoah Community Food Pantry building at 1209 Fifth Ave. in Shenandoah.

Organizers say the event is an excellent time for individuals doing fall cleaning to donate unwanted household and clothing items for the boutique side of the food pantry. It also serves as an opportunity for the food pantry to restock food and healthcare items.

Gigi DeSa volunteers on the boutique side and said items that will be accepted during the drop-off event are pots and pans, Tupperware and Rubbermaid products, kitchen utensils and silverware, plates and cups, puzzles, children and adult books, children toys, purses, wallets, costume jewelry and bedding.

DeSa said they also found that families shopping for food items needed small appliances to cook food, so the boutique also accepts crock pots, hot plates and microwaves. Paper plates, plastic silverware and plastic cups also come in handy for the families they serve.

As a choice food pantry, DeSa said clients must be referred. When a client is referred, they are assisted by a volunteer who shows them a list of available food and can choose what groceries they need from the shelf off of that list. Clients who are referred to the food pantry can also shop in the boutique at no cost.

DeSa said they will also accept food and monetary donations on the event day. She said monetary donations are nice because they can get a price break on canned items when they buy in bulk from the grocery stores.

Shenandoah Food Pantry President Jeannine Liljedahl said all donations are welcome, but some of the top items they currently need are corn, green beans, jelly, apple sauce, mandarin oranges, spaghetti sauce, pasta products, shampoo and toothpaste.

The boutique side of the pantry was added three years ago after the food pantry started receiving out-of-season clothing through the Feeding America Program. DeSa said they started adding other items after receiving donations of clothing racks, tables, bins and baskets and the boutique has continued to grow.

Not only has the variety of items the boutique offers grown, but also the number of clients they serve. In 2021, DeSa said the boutique served 700 families. For 2023, they have already served almost 2,000 clients.

DeSa said the Shenandoah Community Food Pantry volunteers are grateful for a generous community. They serve clients through donations from individuals, churches, schools, clubs and organizations without government funding or paid employees.

The food pantry’s mission “is that no one in the area we serve will be hungry.” Providing basic food options to the communities of Blanchard, Coin, Essex, Farragut, Northboro, Shenandoah and surrounding rural areas in Page and Fremont counties.

Outside of the event, donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monetary donations can be mailed to PO Box 241, Shenandoah, IA 51601.