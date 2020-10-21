Two positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed at SHS in one day

Shenandoah Community School District identifies two positive cases of COVID-19 in one day.

Early Wednesday morning, the Shenandoah Community School District sent out notification of a student testing positive for COVID-19 at the high school. Towards the end of the day a second notification was sent stating a staff member at the high school had also tested positive.

School officials are working with Page County Public Health to notify anyone in direct contact with the student testing positive. The district uses the mask guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health when making decisions related to who is identified as a close contact.

School officials stated in the second letter that at this time no known students or other staff members had been identified as a direct contact of the staff member testing positive.

“We are at a critical point with mitigating COVID-19,” said Shenandoah Superintendent Kerri Nelson in the letter released to the district. “We want your child in school, we want them to do well academically, and want them to participate in activities. However, I would ask that if your child is sick, please do not send them to school.”