Shenandoah council hears plans on restoring Johnson Brothers Mill building

During their regular meeting Tuesday, June 14, the Shenandoah City Council heard from Margaret Brady on her restoration plans for the Johnson Brothers Mill building in Shenandoah.

Brady has been working on restoring houses over the past two years and is in need of a warehouse and workshop. The Johnson Brothers Mill building, which sits on the corner of Sheridan Avenue and Railroad Street, has sat vacant for several years and continues to show more and more decline.

Brady said the first phase would be to bring the outside of the structure “back to a satisfactory level to look like a functioning building.”

Brady sent a letter to the council and mayor outlining her 11-step process for the initial phase. She has already met with what she calls “major players” on the restoration of the building and showed an estimated cost of just over $500,000.

Brady said at the conclusion of the first phase, they would be able to work on making the building usable again. She has plans that it would house an architecture salvage business and farmers market retail stores on the first floor. Offices and a workshop for Brady’s property division, MALOJA, LLC, would be housed on the second floor, with warehouse space on the third and fourth floors.

Brady has also talked with the Johnson family, who owns the building, and said they haven’t done anything with the building for 20 years and are “extremely excited” about this project.

Brady sees the restoration of the building as a partnership between the City of Shenandoah, the Johnson family and her property division.

Her current proposal she shared with the council includes the Johnson family selling the building to MALOJA, LLC, for a nominal cost, the Johnson family donating funds to help with the cost of the external rehabilitation of the building, the city contributing to the rehabilitation costs by the approval of $250,000 in TIF funds and MALOJA, LLC contributing both financially and with many manpower hours.

No action was taken by the council, but McQueen spoke up after Brady’s presentation saying he believes he can speak for each member of the council by saying they are “very supportive” and “can’t be more excited” for the restoration of the building.