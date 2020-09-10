Shenandoah Council rejects amendment of ordinance for overnight semi-truck parking

For now, semi-truck parking in Shenandoah will not change locations.
During the Shenandoah City Council meeting on Sept. 8, the council rejected the second reading of the amendment to the city’s ordinance that would allow overnight parking for semi-trucks on Southwest Road, with overflow on Northwest Road.
The amendment’s first reading was approved last month when the semi-truck parking location was changed from Northwest Road to Southwest Road. The amendment was initiated over concerns of trucks parking along Railroad Avenue and Factory Place.
Several residents objected to designating Southwest Road for semi-truck parking during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Sue Tysor described Southwest Road as a high volume, high-speed street with insufficient lighting.
Amy Alexander, co-owner of Shen’s Cans Redemption Center located at 500 Southwest Road, said she had a signed petition against having Southwest Road designated for semi-truck parking.
“My main concern is with having the redemption center where it is when we have trucks we have six to seven trucks a week come in and with those trailers parked there, they can’t get into our dock,” said Alexander. “They can’t pull into our dock. They said if they can’t get to our docks, they’ll stop vending.”
Resident Tim Fuller told the council the road is like a “race track.” He said being able to remove snow with the trucks parked there correctly is a big concern.
“When you get employees of Pella and Eaton coming down that street, my main concern is coming around that curve if its slick or anything and a truck getting hit or somebody getting hurt,” said Fuller.
Fuller said with trucks parked on the side of Southwest Road, limiting it to one lane of traffic from Seventh Avenue to Ninth Avenue, combined with limited snow removal and the speed in which cars travel down the road, it was an obstacle for an accident to happen.
Becky Kisling, assistant manager at Shenandoah Inn and Suites, showed support for continuing to allow semi-trucks to park on Railroad Avenue. She said the motel has a contract with a trucking company.
“We do have quite a few of them that come into town from time to time, and they park on Railroad Avenue,” said Kisling, “because it’s within walking distance of the hotel. We also have had several instances throughout the years of truck drivers calling the hotel randomly and saying, ‘We’re coming through your area. Do you have truck parking?’ And, we do not. So, we give them directions to Railroad Avenue, because it’s within walking distance, because they’re just looking for a safe place to park for the night, with a nice bed and a clean shower.”
It was suggested a lot owned by Jerry Scharp located on the northwest edge of town could be an option for the city. Scharp said the lot currently had parking space for 15 to 20 semi-trucks with electrical plug-ins, but additional spaces could be added.
City Administrator, A.J. Lyman gave caution to the council on endorsing a privately-owned parking area.
In other business council:
Approved the sale of city-owned property located at 604 S. Center St. and 606 S. Center St. following a public hearing for $2,000 to Maloja, LLC. and the purchaser requests the city to demolish 604 S. Center St. and fill the basement with dirt, leaving the lot in a constructible condition to build a garage for the benefit of 606 S. Center St.
Approved a Revenue Purpose Statement for the Shenandoah Golf Course
Approved a resolution requesting reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund up to $114,554.84.
Approved the purchase of a UTV for the Shenandoah Municipal Airport for $16,300 and a snow blade for $2,999.
Approved Platinum Pools quote to repair the Wilson Aquatic Center Pool in the amount up to $132,591.98 for SFMC/Painting/Sandblasting/Caulking to be paid by Wilson Trust.
Approved payment to War Memorial Trust for $28,152.87.
Approved quote for $118,485 for new Theatre Seating for Main Street Theatres. Paid by Bond Proceeds.
Approved amending Chapter 69 Parking Regulations Section 69.08 paragraph 67 No Parking Zones to include Factory Place on both sides from Eighth Avenue to the alley between Ninth Avenue and Summit Avenue, with no parking thereon and set a public hearing at 6 p.m., Sept. 22.
Approved sale of city-owned property located at 809 W. Summit Ave. for $1,600 to Brian Palmer and set a Public Hearing for 6 p.m., Sept. 22.
Approved sale of city-owned property located at 208 E. Sheridan Ave. for $1,000 to David Qutierrez and set a Public Hearing for 6 p.m., Sept. 22.
