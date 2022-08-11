Shenandoah council supports expansion at Green Plains

The City of Shenandoah stands behind the Green Plains LLC expansion announced earlier this year that is expected to generate hundreds of high quality, high-paying jobs for generations in Shenandoah.

During the Aug. 9 Shenandoah City Council meeting, the council approved a resolution supporting the development of a clean sugar technology facility at Green Plains LLC in Shenandoah.

During the July 14 annual Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association meeting and Ag Banquet, Green Plains Chief Executive Officer Todd Becker said the Shenandoah plant was built in 2008, costing about $100 million, and since that time, the company has invested an additional $60 million in expansions. He said the company has gone from 36 employees to 60.

Becker said the company would initially invest $50 million into the expansion of a clean sugar facility in Shenandoah and would produce low-cost dextrose and fructose. He said the campus would produce jet fuel and other new products. He added that this was just the beginning and anticipated the company would have invested about $250 million when finished with this little piece of the puzzle but said, “we're not stopping there.”

Becker said trillions of dollars from investors from around the world come to Shenandoah.

“We're attracting college graduates again,” he said. “Were attracting (college graduates) with engineering degrees, with technology degrees, with biology degrees into high-paying jobs. And that’s all going to be available in your local community. For me, that’s really exciting, because we lost a lot of kids to the bigger cities. And they're coming back because we can offer them amazing opportunities.”

While the council supports the expansion, councilman Richard Jones asked that representatives from Green Plains LLC attend a future city council meeting to outline the details of its expansion plans, including their short-term and long-term goals.

Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen said he welcomed the idea of Green Plains LLC attending a meeting “sometime down the road.”

In other business, the city council:

Approved the voluntary annexation of 700 S. Fremont St. and 602 S. Fremont St., following a public hearing.

Approved the consent agenda, which included appointing Melinda Kirby to the Library Board of Trustees, replacing Linda Henderson. Kirby’s term will expire on June 30, 2028.

Approved a sewer adjustment request for 202 E. Summit Ave. for $75 for August 2022, July usage, sewer charges for Paula Hill.

Approved Class C Liquor License permit application with outdoor service for Cottonwood Pavilion, LLC, located at 1309 W. Ferguson Road.

Approved the purchase of a 2023 Northstar Premium Polaris Ranger for $30,000 for the Parks and Recreation Department with funds from the Wilson Trust.

Approved the rate/salary for a full-time employee of the Shenandoah Police Department clerk Jean Stribling for $16.52.

Approved the rate/salary for a part-time employee of the Shenandoah Police Department clerk Courtney Rainey for $12.

Several street closures were also approved by the city council, including a request from the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association for the Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon on Sept. 10. Also approved were two requests from J&R’s Saloon for the closure of Elm Street from the alleyway to the stop sign at the corner of Elm Street and W. Thomas Avenue for a street dance from 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 to 1 a.m. on Aug. 14, and a second request for the same area for a street dance from 6 p.m. on Aug. 19 to 1 a.m. on Aug. 20. The final street closure request approved was from Tyler and Dani Maher and Taylor Goetz and Ethan Fitts for a block party. The request was to close East Summit Avenue from 111 E. Summit Avenue to Vista Street from 5:30-8 p.m. on Aug. 28.

One parking closure request was approved from Kathy Silvestre for renovation debris removal. Silvestre explained to the council that the dump trailer they would be using would be placed on the sidewalk directly below the second-story windows instead of in the parking spaces along the side of the street. The closure request was for the parking space in front of 714 ½ W. Sheridan Avenue from 5-10 a.m. on Aug. 14 and 5-10 a.m. on Aug. 21.