Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association, along with Nishna Productions, Inc. and the Depot Restaurant, are restarting the Shenandoah Disability Awareness Walk “A Bridge to Understanding” on May 6 on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. Participants are encouraged to register with a signed waiver. Entry forms are available at SCIA, NPI and the Depot Restaurant.

The walk, which will start at 1 p.m., is for all ages and all abilities. This free regional event begins at the Sportsman’s Park Wabash Depot next to the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. Walkers will travel approximately one mile to the big bridge over the Nishnabotna River and back. Gatorade and water will be available at the bridge. The trail can accommodate wheelchairs and a few golf carts will be available for assistance.

The first 150 participants to finish the 2-mile walk/ride will receive a Bridge to Understanding medallion. Participants are also encouraged to wear their “Bridge to Understanding” T-shirts from previous years.

The after party will be at the Depot Restaurant,101 Railroad St., beginning at approximately 2 p.m. and features hot dogs, chips, cookies and Depot-brewed root beer floats, as well as live music under the big tent. Door prizes will be drawn from participant entry forms. Union County Strings band will perform a free concert.

There are many opportunities for volunteers to participate in this event. Ideally, volunteers may be partnered one-on-one with an individual with disabilities to walk on the trail.

“This is an excellent opportunity for members of the community to interact and engage in a fun way with individuals with disabilities. The hope is to build foundations for friendships and to truly create ‘a bridge to understanding,'” said NPI Development Specialist Emily Martin.

Volunteers are needed to pass out beverages at the half-way point and medallions at the finish line, and to assist with setup/cleanup. At the after party, volunteers may assist with the food line and root beer floats. Golf carts and drivers are also needed. Contact SCIA to sign up to volunteer at 712-246-3455 or chamber@sciaiowa.com.

Sponsors are needed to help with costs. Door prizes or monetary donations would be appreciated. So far, contributors are SCIA, NPI, Depot Deli, Fareway, and Hy-Vee. Contact SCIA at 712-246-3455 or chamber@sciaiowa.com if your organization or business can help.

“Everyone from the surrounding area is welcome to participate in this special event,” SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner said. “It’s a fun, rewarding afternoon of interaction, music and exercise on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail.”