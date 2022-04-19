Shenandoah E-Cycle event

Pella Corporation, the city of Shenandoah and Lloyds Corporation will host the annual E-Cycle Event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 22 in the Pella Corporation parking lot on 1500 S. Highway 59.

Items accepted are computer monitors, PC’s, televisions, printers, VCR’s, video game systems, cameras, cell phones, keyboards, laptops and DVD players. Items not accepted are microwaves, appliances, tires, motors, oil, paint and CFL light bulbs. Donations will be accepted by the Shenandoah Middle School student council members, and all proceeds will go to the Shenandoah Middle School to assist with environmental awareness programs. For more information, please call 712-246-4170.