Shenandoah Eagles ‘Nite Out’ scheduled for Sept. 22

First responders and emergency personnel play a vital role in every community. Once a year, the Shenandoah Eagles host a “Nite Out” for the community to meet those individuals on a more personal level in a fun environment.

This year the Shenandoah Eagles “Nite Out” is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Shenandoah Fire Department on Sheridan Avenue. The event will also utilize the parking lot across the street from the fire department.

Mike Anderson with the Shenandoah Eagles Club said this community event is important in building a partnership between the community, law enforcement and emergency personnel. He said if children can meet these individuals in a fun setting, it is less frightening for those children if emergency personnel are ever called to their homes.

Anderson said families could enjoy an evening out and meet the local first responders and emergency personnel while children explore fire trucks, ambulances, law enforcement vehicles and an AirVac helicopter. The Eagles Club will provide free hot dogs.