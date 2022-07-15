 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shenandoah Ecumenical VBS returns this summer

St. Mary's Catholic Church, Shenandoah

 Page County Newspapers

After two years of being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are happy to announce there will be a Shenandoah Ecumenical Vacation Bible School this year.

Over the past 25-plus years, multiple churches have worked together to organize the ecumenical VBS over the summer. Organizing churches for this year are the First Christian, Congregational, St. Mary’s Catholic, Emmanual Lutheran, Community of Christ and Presbyterian.

Ecumenical VBS board member, Kim Leininger, said all students are welcome. She said they do not have to belong to one of the organizing churches or any church to attend VBS.

Ecumenical VBS is free for all students and will run 5-8:15 p.m. July 31 through Aug. 2 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 0000 Thomas Ave. in Shenandoah. The theme this year is “Monumental – Celebrating God's Greatness.” Leininger said each evening would start with a free meal for all students, followed by music time with Lanae Shook, the Shenandoah Elementary School music teacher. At the end of music time, Leininger said students would be divided into three groups, and each group would rotate through three stations. Those three stations include Bible stories with ministers Rick Slyster and Kurt Hoover, videos and an imagination station consisting of games and crafts. At the end of the evening, Leininger said all students would gather again with Shook for music time.

At the end of the week, on Aug. 2, there will be a friends and family program at 6 p.m. where the students will sing the songs they have learned.

Leininger said she hopes being canceled for the past two years won’t hinder attendance and encourages anyone interested to attend.

“It’s always nice to offer a free meal and a place where they can be with other kids, be supervised, and we want to share God's message in a fun way for them,” said Leininger.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. To pre-register, forms can be picked up at any of the organizing churches, the Wilson Aquatic Center and Paper Trail. You can also pre-register by contacting Leininger at 712-215-1505 or by email at kimleininger515@gmail com or Cindy Novinger at cindynovinger@gmail.com. If you cannot pre-register, Leininger said you could register the first night of bible school but asked that you arrive at 4:30 p.m.

