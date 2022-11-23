Shenandoah explores locking down participation in future jail discussions

Officials with the City of Shenandoah want to ensure they are part of future discussions on the construction of a new jail in Page County.

Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen and Shenandoah City Administrator AJ Lyman met with the Page County Board of Supervisors Nov. 22 to request they be allowed to offer input on the selection of the future site of the new law enforcement center and county jail.

"We're not saying we want it in Shenandoah. We just want a place at the table when these discussions occur," McQueen said. "Shenandoah is very much in support of it, but we need to work together on this."

"Our biggest question, really, is why is a centralized location in the county not being considered for a potential location for the jail and the sheriff's office?" Lyman said.

Since the Shenandoah Police Department covers two cities in Page County, Lyman said the lack of involvement Shenandoah has had in the process so far was upsetting. The Shenandoah Police Department also provides law enforcement services for the City of Essex.

Lyman said the location of the new jail would have a financial impact on the Shenandoah Police Department and, by extension, the City of Shenandoah. He said it costs Shenandoah at least $40,000 a year to transport people to the Page County Jail in Clarinda following an arrest.

In addition, he said those transports take two hours to complete. In comparison, if Shenandoah took its prisoners to the Fremont County Jail in Sidney, he estimated the process only takes 45 minutes.

"That's a cost that's not shared on this side of the county. We're not saying it needs to be in Shenandoah or anything like that. We're just asking this be looked at and approached as fairly as it can be for all the citizens of this county," Lyman said. "The latest location we heard is another couple of miles further away from us. That's hard to swallow. We're working on the General Fund like everybody else is and we're going to have to cut other services to increase our fuel budget."

Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said he originally proposed finding a centralized location for the jail because he believes a time may come where Page County requires a combined law enforcement unit rather than three individual departments as there are now. However, he said he was told it was more suitable to have the jail in the county seat city because of the need to transport inmates to court appearances or for medical care.

Since Shenandoah, like Clarinda, has a hospital and other medical services to meet those needs, Armstrong said the jail committee should research the potential of a location in Shenandoah.

"I think it would be encouraging for the jail commission to look at, is there room in Shenandoah to put this, to move the dispatch center? Is that a feasible thing to do? Can the county support that?" Armstrong said.

"There has been a lot of discussion about trying to make it somewhere west on (Highway) 2," Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who represents the board on the jail committee, said. "Everybody, I think, understands it would be nice if it was at least on the west edge of things."

Holmes said the committee is looking for five to 10 acres of land that has access to important infrastructure needs like water and electricity. He said a level section of land would also reduce the cost of preparing the site for construction.

"It's a 100-year decision, basically, so it's got to be thought out. We have to figure out the best place," Holmes said.

Lyman said the committee also needs to consider that it is becoming more common for court arraignments and medical visits to be conducted virtually.

An option that has been proposed for the new jail and law enforcement center is to have the facility also house the Clarinda Police Department. The City of Clarinda has pledged financial support for such a project, but that would require the center to be located in Clarinda.

"It's clear the City of Clarinda is probably more aggressive toward moving to a co-location," Supervisor Chuck Morris said.

Still, Morris said Shenandoah needs to be included in future meetings on the jail along with the City of Clarinda. Lyman said it may also be good to extend an invitation to the City of Essex.