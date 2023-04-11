Shenandoah High School FCCLA members were among the approximately 500 members, advisers and guests to attend the 2023 Iowa Family, Career and Community Leaders of America State Leadership Conference. It was held March 26-28 at the Cedar Rapids Doubletree Convention Center.

The theme for the 2023 conference was “Shine A Light." Members had the opportunity to experience the theme through listening to keynote speaker Craig Hillier, attending a variety of engaging workshops, electing candidates running for state and national officer positions, meeting leaders across the state and testing leadership and career skill sets in competitive events.

Several members participated in competitive events while at the conference.

● Cadence Gough competed in Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) competitive events and received a silver medal in National Programs in Action. Her project involved collecting donations from the community for hygiene baskets for students at the high school.

● Jonah Chandler also competed in STAR in the Sports Nutrition event. Jonah received a bronze medal for his project that included creating a nutrition and wellness plan for a fellow athlete.

● Gaven Talty took part in the Pride of Iowa culinary competition. Gaven took fourth place for his division.

● Rylynne Gammell competed in the $15 Clothing Challenge event and modeled in the fashion show.

Gough also received a certificate of excellence from the Iowa Peer Education program in the community service category, again for her project creating hygiene baskets. Additional recognition included the Honor Chapter Silver Award for the Shenandoah chapter of FCCLA.

The Shenandoah High School FCCLA chapter is advised by Stephanie Langner, Family and Consumer Science instructor.

Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America is the ultimate leadership experience and teaches students things such as financial literacy, health and nutrition, career preparation and early childhood development skills through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

FCCLA is a unique organization because its programs are planned and run by student members. It is the only student-led organization with the family as its central focus.

FCCLA has more than 250,000 members and nearly 7,000 chapters in 50 state associations, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The organization has involved more than 10 million youth since it was founded in 1945.