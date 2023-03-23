Take out those golf clubs and clean up that cart because the Shenandoah Golf Course will be open starting Saturday, March 25.

While the golf season has not officially begun, Golf Course Superintendent Craig Connell said the golf course itself would be open daily for members, but the Pro Shop will only be open when the temperature is around 60 degrees or higher.

He said in the spring and fall, they watch the weather and go day by day to determine if the Pro Shop will be open or not. Once the temperature is consistently warm, he said the Pro Shop would be open daily. People can also check the Shenandoah Golf Course Facebook page for course and Pro Shop updates. Connell said this first weekend open; the pro shop will be fully staffed on Saturday.

Kevin Olson, Shenandoah Park and Rec Director, said membership rates did increase slightly this year.

“We try to be pretty conscious of the rates in general and try to make sure it’s a golf course that everybody can participate at,” Olson said.

Membership rates for the 2023 golf season are family $945, single $845, senior couple $845, senior single $735, student (age 11 to 18) $160, and a new category this year: young adult (age 19 to 23) $260.

The Shenandoah Golf Course is city-owned and green fees and cart rates for nonmembers can be found on the website at shenandoahiowagolf.com, along with events.

Olson said the official golf season would start with the men's and women's annual kick-off events in early May. He said the course calendar is full this year with many returning events, plus some new ones. Those events include the Shenandoah Golf Course monthly events, golf tournaments and fundraisers. He said they are also the home course used for the Shenandoah Mustang and Fillies teams and the Stanton and Essex golf team.

Olson said youth golf is on the rise, so to help promote and strengthen that interest in golf, they will have a six-week golf league for middle school youth and a week-long camp for grade school youth. In addition, he said they have two different youth golf tournaments planned this summer.

During the off-season, Olson said they started renovating the building, including the restrooms, and putting new carpet in the Pro Shop. He said with the age of the building; there is a long list of work that still needs to be done, including plumbing, electrical and HVAC. He said they would continue to work on the list a little at a time.

This year, a new feature to the golf course will be the installation of hitting nets. Olson said they would be located near the cart sheds, and they hope to have those in place by May 1.

Since the city took over ownership in 2020, Olson and Connell said membership numbers have increased. They said that the first year they ended with 150 members. In 2021, Connell noted the golf course had 186 members, and in 2022 reached 206 members. While you can purchase a membership at the golf course, Olson encourages people to visit Shenandoah City Hall instead, as it is a much smoother process.

Olson said the condition of the course has improved over the past couple of years with Connell’s dedicated work, and he thinks having a city-owned course open to the public in addition to membership was a smart financial move.

Connell said the 18-hole course draws people from outside the area on weekends, frequently from as far as Omaha, Nebraska.

“Word spreads fast when it comes to the golf community,” Olson said. He said if you have a well-maintained course, it will draw people to it.

So what goes into caring for a golf course? Connell said the most important thing is keeping the greens nice. He said putting on the green is where you score in a game of golf, so you want to put a lot of time into caring for the greens. He reiterated what Olson said by saying word of mouth travels fast.

“People are always first going to talk about how good your greens are,” Connell said.

In addition, Connell said it is essential to keep trees trimmed and keep the grounds weeded, clean and in good shape.

While the official end of the golf season will wrap up with the Chili Bowl in mid-October, Olson said mother nature really dictates when the course opens and closes. He said the season would not be successful, though, without all the part-time and seasonal workers, and he and Connell appreciate all of their hard work.