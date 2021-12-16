Shenandoah Green Plains plans to launch a Monarch Fueling Station

Green Plains LLC in Shenandoah has announced they are establishing a Monarch Fueling Station on-site in partnership with the Iowa Renewable Fuel Association (IRFA) and Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium state-wide monarch fueling station project.

Green Plains General Manager Cory Scamman said the fueling station would be in the neighborhood on two acres of land. Other nector sources will be planted in the monarch’s habitat along with milkweed.

Scamman said the fueling station project matches up closely with Green Plains’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) focus on strategy and sustainability goals and preserving the environmental atmosphere.

“We’re happy to contribute to this statewide project,” Scamman said in a release from IRFA. “This initiative is doing great work to preserve an important species and we look forward to establishing a habitat on our property.”

The IRFA began working on the Monarch Fueling Station program with their Iowa ethanol and biodiesel plant members in December 2017, with the first fueling station established at Lincoln Way Energy in Nevada, Iowa. Since then, there have been 18 fueling station sites added. Once Green Plains plants their fueling station in Shenandoah and Superior, the entire project will have just over 52 acres of monarch habitat.

Cassidy Walters, communication director with IRFA, said the fueling station project was started because the monarch butterly was under consideration for being declared an endangered species. She said if that were to happen, it would present significant challenges for Iowa farmers and the regulations they would have to follow.

“Biofuel producers and Iowa farmers are very closely connected, and we want to support Iowa farmers,” said Walters.

Walters said it is easy to transition green space into monarch habitat by adding milkweed and nectar sources. She said the project has been successful, and the IRFA felt it was a good fit for their members because there are biofuel plants all over the state of Iowa.

“So if you’ve got land all over the state and you’re willing to convert a piece of that to monarch habitat, that can go a long way in making an impact on the population of the monarch butterfly,” said Walters.

Walters said the IRFA biofuel plant members across Iowa already produce green fuel that is good for the environment, and this project “dovetails” into that.

“This is one more way they are giving back to Iowa environment in a positive way,” said Walters.

Walters said the IRSA are members of the Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium based out of Iowa State University. Walters said another partner of IRFA on the program is Iowa First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds as the program’s establishment coordinator. She said Reynolds has been key to the project and is the person who visits the plants, meets with their staff and talks them through setting up a monarch habitat.

“Green Plains and the rest of the Monarch Fueling Station Project partners are to be commended for their commitment to Iowa’s environment,” Reynolds said a release from IRFA. “The Monarch Fueling Station Project has already led to nearly 50 acres of new monarch butterfly habitat and as we see today, that is only the beginning. It is exciting to see these projects take off and flourish.”

The monarch butterfly population has been declining for several reasons.

Nicole Shimp with Iowa State University said that over the past 20 years, the population of monarch butterflies that winter in Mexico and California has been declining. She said there are three main reasons for the decline. The first is a decline in milkweed and nectar sources in the United States. Another is the loss of monarch habitat in Mexico for the monarchs that winter there. Third, she said extreme weather can play a role in the monarch population.

“The one thing we can control is having habitats that have milkweed and nectar sources in them,” said Shimp.

By adding the fueling stations across Iowa, Shimp said it would provide the food the monarchs need during migration to make it south to their destination. She said migration typically occurs during July and August but can fluctuate depending on the weather.

The Green Plains Shenandoah LLC. anticipates planting their monarch habitat in the spring of 2022. Scamman said the first couple of years would be maintaining and growing the milkweed and nectar sources. He said that the plants should be mature enough to provide the monarch butterflies with food by the third year.

To learn more about the IRFA Monarch Fueling Station Project, contact IRFA at info@IowaRFA.org or 515-252-6249.