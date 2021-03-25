Shenandoah High School students hear Holocaust survivor testimony

Kader and his mother were rounded up by Nazis and waiting at a train station for their own deportation when his mother told him to walk away.

An aunt who said she was present there, too, told Kader his mother had said, “Take a look at this kid, blonde hair, blue eyes, he looks more Aryan than the Aryans do. He’s gotta’ get out of here if he’s going to survive.”

Kader wandered around the train station alone, scared and confused, before finding a group of children huddled and hiding in a room to join.

Marie Blum-Albert, director of the Wezembeek orphanage, found the children and was able to negotiate with guards for the release of herself and numerous Jewish children from the Wezembeek orphanage as well as this small group of children.

According to Kader, Blum-Albert boldly told the guards the small group of children had small pox, and suggested the guards would not want to keep them around to infect themselves or other staff members.

This is how Kader ended up in Wezembeek Home in Belgium, where he and other Jewish children were allowed to keep some Jewish practices within the walls, but they had to pretend they were not Jewish everywhere else.