Shenandoah High School students hear Holocaust survivor testimony

Shenandoah High School students were privileged to hear virtual testimony of Dr. Fred Kader, a Holocaust survivor on March 23, as part of “Week of Understanding.”
Week of Understanding is an annual educational initiative created by the Institute for Holocaust Education and Omaha Public Schools to deliver Holocaust survivor testimony to as many students as possible in one school week.
Dr. Fred Kader of Omaha, Nebraska, a Holocaust survivor who was born Frans Jeruzalski in Belgium in 1938, would have been only about 7 years old when World War II officially ended, and as such had very little memory of the events that led to and continued his survival through the Holocaust.
Unfortunately, Kader’s family members were not so lucky, all having died at the hands of Nazis during the Holocaust, so Kader had no family members left living, that he knew of, to help fill in the blanks. He knew he had grown up in an orphanage in Belgium, but was unsure how he came to be there, or what happened to everyone else. Kader had bits and pieces of memories that could have been nightmares, and no way to piece it all together.
Kader told the students this loss and confusion about his past and his family were very hard for him growing up, and he struggled to become a good man.
Kader finally began to learn more about his past and his family in the early 1990s, when he attended the first International Gathering of Children Hidden During World War II held in New York City.
When people think of Holocaust survivors, they tend to think of concentration camp interns and their horrible lives and potential fates, but there were also many, many children left behind as their parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and all of the adults they knew were swept up and sent on the death ride to places like Auschwitz.
Whenever and wherever possible, Jewish families hid their children, in Catholic schools, convents, in orphanages, in Christian or Catholic homes of friends, or in some cases in basements, attics, closets, etc.
While at the International Gathering of Children Hidden During World War II, Kader met an author who had written a book about World War II’s hidden children, Sylvain Brachfeld. During conversation, Brachfeld told Kader he recognized Kader’s original name, Jeruzalski, and that his name was in his book as one of the hidden children. Kader also met other people at the conference who knew about both him and his family, leading to the beginning of learning about his own past.
Kader eventually learned that his father was sent away to a forced labor camp, then deported to a concentration camp, with the best estimate being that his father died at Auschwitz. Nazi records showed his uncle, two brothers, and a half-brother all also suffered similar fates, on different dates. Kader couldn’t find Nazi records regarding the fate of his sister.
Kader and his mother were rounded up by Nazis and waiting at a train station for their own deportation when his mother told him to walk away.
An aunt who said she was present there, too, told Kader his mother had said, “Take a look at this kid, blonde hair, blue eyes, he looks more Aryan than the Aryans do. He’s gotta’ get out of here if he’s going to survive.”
Kader wandered around the train station alone, scared and confused, before finding a group of children huddled and hiding in a room to join.
Marie Blum-Albert, director of the Wezembeek orphanage, found the children and was able to negotiate with guards for the release of herself and numerous Jewish children from the Wezembeek orphanage as well as this small group of children.
According to Kader, Blum-Albert boldly told the guards the small group of children had small pox, and suggested the guards would not want to keep them around to infect themselves or other staff members.
This is how Kader ended up in Wezembeek Home in Belgium, where he and other Jewish children were allowed to keep some Jewish practices within the walls, but they had to pretend they were not Jewish everywhere else.
Wezembeek and other orphanages within Belgium enjoyed some safety when the Germans first invaded Belgium, as the Nazis worked to make people think they wouldn’t split families up and wouldn’t kill children. Over time, more and more stricter rules were passed against Jews, and eventually no place was truly safe, and the children grew up knowing this danger always hung over their heads. Belgian Queen Elizabeth fought hard to save the children, and her efforts may have had some effect in delaying the fates of the children.
As World War II wound down in Europe, more German soldiers were sent to the front, opening military clerical positions to civilians. These civilians kept others informed when they could about possible deportations to death camps. In this way, when the Nazis arrived to take the children at the Wezembeek orphanage, it was empty, the children hidden away elsewhere. Kader’s final hiding place was a nun’s cloister, where he remained until after the war ended.
He later returned to Wezembeek and found a relative, but the war had taken a toll on both of them, and they were unable to relate. Eventually, Kader was sent to Canada to live with a great-aunt and her family. It took some time for Kader to settle down; after the trauma of losing his family, hiding, and lying about his identity for years, he was a hard-case and unwilling to let anyone get close.
Eventually Kader earned his medical degree in Canada, and got his clinical experience in the United States. After additional schooling, he moved to Omaha in 1974 and worked at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. In 1979 he went into private practice as a pediatric neurologist.
Kader talked about his ongoing search for information about the fates of his family members, and showed the students examples of the surprising details the Nazis documented during their atrocities.
Many of the “hidden children” like Kader continue to seek out documentation, word-of-mouth, and memoirs written by survivors or the people who helped them survive to discover their own past and that of their families.
Kader shared pictures he had found in books or records or taken himself to tell the students about his family. He made a trip from Canada to Belgium in 1992, to learn more about Wezembeek and met many others who also went to Auschwitz while there.
Kader talked about a memorial he had seen that sought remembrance for those who had fallen victim to the Nazis.
Kader disagreed with this characterization, saying, “They didn’t ‘fall victim to the Nazis;’ the Nazis set out to find and destroy the Jewish people.”
Kader’s recognition of the tragedies survived by the hidden children and their ongoing search for identity has played a part in his efforts to tell his story to the public, as well as his own continuing search for truth and others like him looking for information.
Three of the Shenandoah High School students were able to ask Kader questions after the presentation. One student asked Kader why he thought people didn’t talk about the children of the Holocaust. Kader said he thought early written accounts and beliefs were that the children got off easy, and were fed, clothed and sheltered. It was only in the 1990s when child survivors began to meet and speak that people finally saw how the Holocaust affected them, too.
Another student asked if Kader knew of any other diaries like that of Anne Frank. Kader said not necessarily diaries that were found, but books that were being written by many people about what happened, and featuring stories of survivors.
The third student asked Kader if he suffered from feeling guilty for surviving. Kader told the audience he did not.
“I survived because people were kind and good. Their example helped me finally sort myself out. I’m sorry my family didn’t survive, but I do what I do for all of the families who went through this,” Kader explained.
He added, “I’m getting closer and closer to being a decent human being, and I’m not going to quit now at 82. It takes a lot of heart for a mother to tell her child to walk away so he can survive. I’ll keep telling everyone I can about this.”
Kader wrapped up the presentation with a hope that all of the students will learn and grow up to be decent human beings.
“Don’t think hateful thoughts,” he urged, “hateful thoughts lead to hateful actions.”