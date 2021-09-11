Shenandoah holds Patriot's Day ceremony

Twenty years later, the Shenandoah community remembers the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and the events of that day.

The Shenandoah Community gathered at noon on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Bogart Park with American Legion Post #88 Commander Charles Spencer giving the opening statement during the Patriot’s Day ceremony.

“Twenty years ago on 9/11, the United States of America was attacked,” said Spencer. “The Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and flight 93 in Pennsylvania. Hijacked planes flown by terrorists that killed 2,977 people. Many lives were lost, but many lives were saved because of the actions of firefighters, EMT personnel, and law enforcement.”

Spencer said the disaster on 9/11 emphasizes what an important role first responders play in our daily lives.

“We are here today to acknowledge our police, firefighters and EMT,” said Spencer. “We are very fortunate to have them in our community. Whenever you have the opportunity, let them know how much they are appreciated by saying thank you.”

Spencer emphasized we must also never forget the sacrifice our military men and women have made for this great nation.