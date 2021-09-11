Shenandoah holds Patriot's Day ceremony

Twenty years later, the Shenandoah community remembers the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and the events of that day.
The Shenandoah Community gathered at noon on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Bogart Park with American Legion Post #88 Commander Charles Spencer giving the opening statement during the Patriot’s Day ceremony.
“Twenty years ago on 9/11, the United States of America was attacked,” said Spencer. “The Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and flight 93 in Pennsylvania. Hijacked planes flown by terrorists that killed 2,977 people. Many lives were lost, but many lives were saved because of the actions of firefighters, EMT personnel, and law enforcement.”
Spencer said the disaster on 9/11 emphasizes what an important role first responders play in our daily lives.
“We are here today to acknowledge our police, firefighters and EMT,” said Spencer. “We are very fortunate to have them in our community. Whenever you have the opportunity, let them know how much they are appreciated by saying thank you.”
Spencer emphasized we must also never forget the sacrifice our military men and women have made for this great nation.
Those in attendance at the Patriot’s Day ceremony “A Day America Will Never Forget” stood in silence as the National Anthem played, followed by an opening prayer from Chaplain Jack Langley. Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt thanked the American Legion for holding the Patriot’s Day ceremony each year.
Shenandoah Fire Fighter Tom Holben explained the fire service custom of Ringing of the Bell. He said in the fire service, it is known as “Striking the Four Fives.” Holben explained that when a firefighter or an official person died in the line of duty, the fire service would strike a bell repeatedly five times in four series with a slight pause between each series followed by the announcement.
Again those in attendance stood in silence as Shenandoah Fire Cadet Lucy Martin struck the bell five times in four series.
During the ceremony, Tom Johnson, Shenandoah Assistant Police Chief and Bruce Anderson exalted ruler Shenandoah Elks Lodge #1122 spoke, followed by the Laying of the Memorial Wreath by the American Legion and Elks Lodge members. The American Legion Color Guard presented the Color Guard Rifle Salute, followed by Taps. Mary Jo Tillman gave the closing prayer, Chaplain of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #88, followed by the Benediction by Spencer.